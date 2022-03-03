POCATELLO — Idaho State University lifted the mask mandate on its Pocatello campus Wednesday, citing a decrease in COVID-19 cases locally.
ISU President Kevin Satterlee said in an email to students on Friday that because the COVID-19 transmission level in Bannock and Bonneville counties is now medium to low, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's new guidance, masks would be optional on the Pocatello and Idaho Falls campuses.
Satterlee said masks would continue to be required on the university's campuses in Twin Falls and Ada counties until the situations there improve.
"This decision by the university was made after consulting with local public health experts and reviewing today’s updated guidance from the CDC," Satterlee said in the Friday email to students. "Please keep in mind that the metrics could change in the future, and we all need to be prepared to adjust our campus-specific operations if a county moves into level high."
Maggie Mann, director of Southeastern Idaho Public Health, said her health agency supports the university's decision to lift its mask mandate and that the current rate of COVID-19 spread in the region has evoked relief and hope.
"We are on the downward trend of this (omicron) variant and I'm hopeful that a new variant won't surface anytime soon because I think everyone needs a break from this," Mann said. "But the reality is viruses are very unpredictable. Right now, while we're not really seeing information to indicate that we should expect a surge soon, we know that that can change from week to week."
As of Wednesday in Southeast Idaho, there are 190 confirmed active COVID-19 cases, and 20 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 illness across the eight-county region. Sixteen of the total active cases were reported Wednesday.
At the height of the omicron surge in mid-January, there were more than 1,500 cases reported in one week in Southeast Idaho, with hundreds of new infections being confirmed among residents every day for several consecutive days.
Mann said while the pandemic-high omicron surge has eased and it appears safe for mask mandates to be lifted for most people based on CDC guidance, those at higher risk for severe illness and those who have been recently exposed to the virus should continue to wear a face covering and take precautions.
The mask mandate at ISU had been in place since students returned to campus in September, so the optional policy will be a change for students and staff.
"For two years, we have, together, navigated this pandemic," Satterlee said in an email to students. "It has brought operational uncertainty, unforeseen challenges, and tested our ability to deliver our mission of education. However, even during some of the most challenging days and weeks, you showed up because you believe in the value of an education."
Satterlee urged everyone on campus to "thoughtfully and carefully consider their own health needs and, if they choose, feel comfortable wearing a mask."
"There are some in our campus community who will continue to wear a face covering, and everyone should feel supported as they make personal decisions about their own health and well-being," he said.