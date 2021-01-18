POCATELLO — Idaho State University’s Diversity Resource Center kicked off its three-day, virtual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration Monday with a video presentation highlighting the theme, “The Fierce Urgency of Now.”
Monday’s program included video presentations of Dr. King’s “The Fierce Urgency of Now” and “What is Your Life’s Blueprint” speeches, as well as remarks from ISU President Kevin Satterlee, former Pocatello City Councilwoman Beenish “Beena” Mannan and the keynote presentation from senior ISU College of Business Student Thelma Anih.
Video of the presentation is available online on the ISU YouTube page.
“This is the third year that I have been asked to speak at this annual event to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.,” Satterlee said. “But never before has the weight of speaking at this event felt so poignant. In the last year, we have witnessed some of the pervasive and repugnant racial injustices in our society. We have had a magnifying glass and a megaphone speaker directed on the racism and structural inequities of our society that are a legacy of the racial supremacy that dawned in this country so many centuries ago.”
On Tuesday, ISU will release a virtual presentation from local NAACP President Kenneth Monroe on King’s legacy of service and the ISU Bengal Theater on Wednesday will be showing the movie “Selma” for free on its website, isu.edu/bengaltheater.
Satterlee said that what weighs on him most today when reflecting on King’s “The Fierce Urgency of Now” speech — a message King shared repeatedly and first during the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs — is that nearly six decades later there is still no fierceness nor any urgency.
“Here we are in 2021 still speaking about the same injustice, the same racism and the same call to action,” Satterlee said. “This should enrage us. This should devastate us. But more than anything, this should inspire us to act.”
To begin her presentation, Mannan identified herself as an ally, as someone who does not fully understand the struggles and challenges of being Black in America but also someone who has acknowledged what privileges she has and how her experiences can help push for greater justice, equity and inclusivity.
“With that said, I want to apologize in advance if I have taken the space away from a Black or indigenous person of color who may have given a better message today,” Mannan said.
Mannan posed a question to viewers during her presentation that many have likely wondered about before, especially during the previous year following the death of George Floyd in Minnesota in May: “What can you do? What can you and I do as allies to bring forth the change that Dr. King dreamed of and how do we turn history into a reality?”
For Mannan, that is exactly the question King had intended people begin to ask themselves when he first talked about the fierce urgency of now.
“Many will say we are living in a different time; we have come a long way,” Mannan said. “But I counter that. Too many of our Black and indigenous fellows continue to face the same harsh realities of the past. Black Americans face injustices in many ways.”
Systemic racism served as the crux of the injustices Mannan spoke about, mentioning the societal inequities Black Americans experience in public policy as well as in public and private institutions including banks, schools, health services, government agencies, and, most visibly, law enforcement. While much of the recent conversation about systemic racism has shown a spotlight on police brutality, Mannan called for the conversation to also include other important societal arenas.
“Let’s examine unemployment rates, wealth gap, housing, healthcare, voter suppression and incarceration rates,” Mannan said. “Add to the mix the impact of COVID-19. We have seen through various statistics the impact on Black communities has been by far one of the worst through the pandemic.”
Anih spoke to about both the nationwide protests following Floyd’s death and the peaceful protests in Nigeria in October 2020 that called on authorities to abolish an abusive police unit called the Special Anti-Robbery Squad. Anih, in citing King, said, “We are now faced with the fact that tomorrow is today. We are confronted with the fierce urgency of now.”
“The fact is tomorrow is today,” Anih said. “And when I think about that phrase I think about how many times people have said it will get better tomorrow or change will happen tomorrow. But we are now faced with the fact that change must happen today.”