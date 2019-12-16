POCATELLO — Idaho State University officials recently issued a public safety alert after a student was assaulted while walking to campus.
The incident occurred on South Ninth Avenue, between East Halliday and East Carter streets, shortly before 7 a.m. Dec. 9.
“According to the report, a student was wearing headphones while walking to campus when an unknown male attempted to cover the student’s mouth with his hand,” according to the alert, which added that the suspect was wearing a dark, heavy coat, a black beanie and jeans.
ISU officials say they issued the alert after they were contacted by Pocatello police about the incident. Even though it did not happen on campus, they wanted to let others know about the report and determine if any other incidents had occurred.
As of Monday, ISU officials were not aware of any other reports.
But in their alert, they encouraged students to contact Pocatello police if they had “prior unwanted contact of a similar nature.”
In addition, ISU officials reminded students and staff that they can call 911 or Public Safety at 208-282-2515 if they ever feel unsafe or see suspicious activity taking place on or near campus.