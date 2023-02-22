The official name of the honor that Jerry Miller will receive Saturday is the “Lifetime Achievement Award,” and let me tell you, it has taken him a lifetime to earn it.
The long-time radio voice of the Idaho State Bengals, Miller will be honored as part of ISU’s Hall of Fame induction ceremonies on Saturday. But Miller, my long-time broadcast partner, never fired a shot, threw a block or ran a race to earn his spot among the Bengal athletes who will be immortalized this weekend. No, he earned his place by delivering firewood, painting houses, writing about nuclear waste, doing communications for the Idaho Farm Bureau, reading the morning news, running the student newspaper and managing a radio station.
Oh, and broadcasting over 2,000 Idaho State athletic events, ranging from football and men’s basketball to women’s soccer, softball, volleyball and basketball.
“Everybody says, ‘Oh, I’d love to have your job,’” Miller said. “I say, ‘Well, you know it’s never been a full-time job. I’ve always had to do something else to feed my family.’”
In fact, the only “full-time” sports broadcasting job Miller had was a brief period in the early 1980s at KSL Radio in Salt Lake City. Miller was doing interviews and filling in on play-by-play for Utah Jazz broadcasts when regular broadcaster Hot Rod Hundley was working network games on the weekend.
His backup gig for Hundley fulfilled a long-time dream for Miller, who grew up in the tiny town of Sugar City in the Upper Snake River Valley, straining at night to hear the immortal Chick Hearn and Hundley broadcast Lakers games on KNX radio out of LA. You’ve probably heard a lot of people from Miller’s generation talk about buying cheap transistor radios and falling asleep to professional sports broadcasters from some far away, 50,000-watt clear channel station. It was a thing in the 1950s and ’60s.
Shortly after his graduation from Brigham Young University, Miller was already a part of Jazz pre-game, half-time and post-game shows. He got his chance to do Jazz play-by-play after auditioning for the KSL assistant general manager, broadcasting a Jazz game into a cassette recorder one night, seated about five rows from where Hundley was doing the real thing.
After the game, the station exec walked up to Miller and told him to pop in his audition tape so he could hear it.
“We stood there and listened to my play-by-play for about a minute-and-a-half to two minutes,” Miller recalled. “To me, it seemed like a lifetime. After about two minutes, he reached over and hit the stop button. I thought, ‘Oh, he’s just going to walk away.’ He looked at me and said, ‘Sounds great, you’re the guy.’”
The first road game Miller did as “voice of the Jazz” was, ironically, in Los Angeles, where he found himself sitting in an open air booth in Hot Rod Hundley’s chair, with Chick Hearn sitting right behind in a booth above.
“I’m going, ‘I listened to Chick Hearn and Hot Rod Hundley do Lakers games when I was 15 or 16 and that’s all I ever wanted to do,’” Miller recalled. “And there I was, sitting in Hot Rod’s chair with Chick Hearn behind me, doing a Lakers game — which the Jazz lost by two points.”
It was a brief taste of the limelight of big-market broadcasting. Then came Idaho State — and all the odd jobs.
It was 1982, and Idaho State was just coming off a national championship football season, KSEI had wrested the ISU broadcast rights away from Jim Fox and KWIK radio, and Larry Eckenrode, who had been the “voice of the Bengals” before KWIK got in the picture, was set to return to that gig. Unfortunately, Eckenrode had a heart attack and died that summer, and KSEI needed a replacement play-by-play broadcaster — and soon.
Miller, who was hoping to eventually replace Paul James, another broadcasting legend, as Brigham Young University’s play-by-play man, knew he needed more experience before he could compete for that job when James decided it was time to step down. So he took the Idaho State job, which also included selling advertising.
“They found out I was crappy at sales, and because I was doing sportscasts every day, they had me start doing some news,” Miller recalled. It wasn’t enough to keep the wolf from the door, however. After the 1983-84 season, KSEI general manager Ron Johnson called Miller in and told him they were going to let him go as a full-time employee. They would keep him on as the play-by-play voice for ISU games — at the princely sum of $100 a game.
That’s when the run of part-time jobs — delivering firewood, painting houses, doing handyman jobs — began. Miller continued to broadcast ISU football and men’s basketball as a part-time job, until KSEI lost the contract again in 1994.
He then went to work at the Idaho National Laboratory as a technical writer stationed at the Radioactive Waste Management Complex. A job with the Idaho Farm Bureau doing communications followed and then posts reading the news at KLCE radio, managing the student newspaper at ISU and KISU radio station, from which he retired a couple of years ago. It was not uncommon for Miller to juggle three jobs at a time — broadcasting an ISU game at night, getting up at 5 a.m. to do a morning newscast, then reporting to run the radio station, for example.
Meanwhile, Miller was able to get his foot back in the door for ISU athletic broadcasts in 2000, when then athletic-director Howard Gauthier asked him to broadcast some Bengal women’s basketball games on KISU. Lo and behold, ISU had its best women’s season in history, going on a 21-0 game winning streak, and finishing unbeaten in both the Big Sky Conference regular season and winning the conference tournament before record crowds in Holt Arena.
“You just wouldn’t believe it, everybody wanted to be a part of ISU women’s basketball,” Miller said. “It brought so much attention to the radio station; we picked up a ton of listeners that didn’t know we even existed. It was an amazing experience. Eventually we added soccer, volleyball and then softball.”
Miller was broadcasting all of those women’s sports when, in 2008, Russ Eisenstein, who had been hired to be the Bengal voice only a year previously, announced he was leaving to take a job at Ohio University. Then-ISU athletic director Jeff Tingey approached Miller about coming back to the men’s program, and he’s been doing ISU football and men’s basketball ever since.
His “lifetime achievement award” comes in his final season in that play-by-play role. Miller and his wife, Rozan, have already moved back to Sugar City, where it all began with a video cassette recorder during the 1969-70 high school basketball season.
Serving as the manager for the Sugar City basketball team his junior year, the school bought a video tape recording machine — a reel-to-reel recorder. The coach put Miller in charge of taping all the school’s games.
“I started going through the case that everything was stored in, and I saw this plastic microphone that was about 4 or 5 inches long,” Miller said. “I could see where it had a two-prong plug that went inside the camera. So just on a whim, I plugged the mic in on the side of the camera. And when I videotaped the game that night, I announced the game as I panned the camera from one end of the court to the other. I did my very first play-by-play in the gym in Sugar City.”
The next Monday at school, Miller ran into the coach of the basketball team, Lane Harris, who stopped him to talk. “He said, ‘I heard you on tape,’” Miller said. “And then he said the phrase that changed my life. He said, ‘You’re as good as the guy on the radio.’”
Harris passed away shortly before the Millers moved back to Sugar City, but his son is a bishop for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in one of the wards there.
“I found out and I wrote him this long email,” Miller said, “and asked him to share it with his siblings and their family about his dad, and the profound influence he had on my life.”
Through the more than three decades of ISU broadcasts — the good years and the bad — Miller has remained professional, positive and loyal to the Bengal brand.
“When it comes to college athletics, my blood is orange and black — and blue for BYU, unless they’re playing each other, and then there’s no more blue left,” Miller said.
Miller reflects on the thousands of games he’s broadcast, hundreds of thousands of miles he’s traveled, and the dozens of odd jobs he’s worked to allow him to do what loves — and thinks it was all worthwhile.
“Absolutely,” he said. “(Sports play-by-play) has probably been the part of my career that has kept me sane. My family (he and Rozan have been married for almost 48 years, with seven children, 22 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren) has paid a really big price for it. But it’s the only thing in broadcasting I’ve really wanted to do. I’ve done sales, I’ve been in management, program director, news, all of those things. But doing sports on the radio is truly the only thing I ever really wanted to do in radio, yet I’ve done everything else just so I could do sports.”
That leaves us with just one final thought as we contemplate Jerry doing his final Bengal broadcast, whenever this men’s basketball season ends. As Jerry looks back on his broadcasting career, we’re sure he’s saying his favorite phrase: “This is livin’, eh?”
