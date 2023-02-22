Jerry_pic.jpeg

ISU sports broadcaster Jerry Miller before a basketball game at Weber State.

 ISU Media Relations

The official name of the honor that Jerry Miller will receive Saturday is the “Lifetime Achievement Award,” and let me tell you, it has taken him a lifetime to earn it.

The long-time radio voice of the Idaho State Bengals, Miller will be honored as part of ISU’s Hall of Fame induction ceremonies on Saturday. But Miller, my long-time broadcast partner, never fired a shot, threw a block or ran a race to earn his spot among the Bengal athletes who will be immortalized this weekend. No, he earned his place by delivering firewood, painting houses, writing about nuclear waste, doing communications for the Idaho Farm Bureau, reading the morning news, running the student newspaper and managing a radio station.

