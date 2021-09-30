POCATELLO — Idaho State University hosted a bus bomb training exercise in its Disaster Response Complex facility on Wednesday as part of a collaborative effort to help prepare local first responders for major events and disasters.
The university partnered with the Idaho National Laboratory to host the joint training event with the Idaho National Guard’s 101st and Oregon National Guard’s 102nd Civil Support Teams. The teams, cumulatively comprising 17 participants, interacted with a simulation staged to reflect the aftermath of a bomb explosion on a public transportation bus on a busy downtown street.
The trainees at the facility went into a damaged bus with radiation detectors and protective clothing to extract and perform mock life-saving treatment on realistic-looking dummies that were trapped in the banged-up vehicle.
Jared Cantrell, a research engineer and lab manager at ISU, said the exercise on Wednesday was one of at least a handful the facility has hosted every month since it opened for that purpose last year. The exercises range from augmented and virtual reality simulations and research to physical fitness and emergency response training.
Katie Hogarth, a current engineering and applied sciences Ph.D. and master's student at ISU, helped push forward her department’s acquisition of the facility on South Second Avenue in Pocatello in 2019. She also advocated grant funding for emergency response training and research at the university.
Hogarth said her program received a $1.3 million grant from the Higher Education Research Council’s Idaho Global Entrepreneurial Mission three years ago, and the building was acquired for her program’s use in fall of 2019. The program already had an outdoor facility for emergency preparedness training, but Hogarth said they needed the indoor space to simulate a wider variety of disasters, such as those that are manmade and happen indoors.
“We've gotten pretty good at researching a bunch of different categories, researching a bunch of different facilities and finding out what sort of things we should be looking into and what our local responders are wanting,” Hogarth said. “We just keep an open communication with them so whatever they need (for training), we can provide.”
Dr. Mustafa Mashal, principal investigator for the Disaster Response Complex, said prior to his group negotiating acquisition of the building more than a year ago, the facility was going to be used only for storage space.
Mashal and others involved in the project advocated for their vision of an indoor training facility there.
“The Idaho National Guard was stationed in this building for many years more than half a century ago, so this building has a lot of history,” Mashal said. “We have now had many civilian responders from various entities, including district health, law enforcement and fire departments, come here to this building to do their training. We'd like to build on that to make sure that we have a hub for training our first responders here in the heart of the city in such a wonderful building.”
Mashal said one of his motivators for developing the training facility was a lack of such resources in the region.
“Our responders often would have to go as far as Texas to do their training there, but now that we have both this indoor facility and our outdoor facility, responders can train based on different scenarios here,” he said. “We saw a gap and we wanted to fill it and make sure that we have a long term asset for our community of first responders in this part of the country.”
While the building in Pocatello is fully cleaned up and equipped to accommodate simulated training for downtown streets — with roadway lines painted on the floor and side rooms with storefront pizza shop and post office decals on them — the facility remains a site for innovation and new projects.
Mashal said work is underway to transform a basement area in the building into a mock subway station so trainees can come to the facility to prepare for an emergency response in an underground transportation setting.
“We fought really hard and cleaned up a lot to make sure the flag still flies here,” Mashal said, pointing to an American flag hanging from the rafters in the building. “Repurposing the building back to serve the Guard and the first responders was really important to us.”