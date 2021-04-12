POCATELLO — Kayanna Zamora had vaccinated cows on her grandmother's farm and she'd given shots to dummies during nursing classes.
It was good preparation for experiencing the real thing earlier this month at the Idaho State University Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center, where she and several classmates have played a role in protecting the public from the global coronavirus pandemic.
A large group of students from ISU's School of Nursing have been volunteering at the campus clinics to vaccinate people for COVID-19. The clinics are now open on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays for anyone who is at least 16 years old. The shots are offered free, and Wednesday's are now reserved for second shots.
College students pack full schedules. For example, Zamora — a junior in her first semester of nursing school — is taking 19 credit hours, earning bachelor's degrees in Spanish for the health professional and nursing. She also has part-time jobs at the ISU Outdoor Adventure Center and as a certified nursing assistant at a local skilled nursing facility.
Nonetheless, Zamora and other students representing the gamut of ISU health professions have made time to volunteer long hours at the vaccination clinics, ensuring more locals have the opportunity to protect themselves from the coronavirus.
Karen Neill, associate dean and director of the School of Nursing, estimates a third of her students and 60% of her faculty have volunteered to run the clinics, with faculty providing oversight.
"Some students are receiving credit for a population health course, but for the most part it's students wanting to provide a service for our community," Neill said. "Some faculty are giving two to three days per week. I was just looking at the schedule and I'm wowed by the amount of time."
Neill said pharmacy students have also been volunteering in large numbers, and dental hygiene students have been helping with public education, answering questions about vaccines and providing post-vaccination observations. She said nursing students have taken the lead.
"We definitely support and encourage community service as part of a role as a nurse," Neill said.
Zamora has worked one shift thus far at the vaccination clinic but plans to volunteer a few more times.
"With the pandemic and all, it brought a lot of people together, especially at health care. We've been working a lot together," Zamora said. "There are other health care professionals there as well. It's really neat to work with them together and to be a team."
DeWayne Hodges, a senior in nursing, has volunteered for several shifts at the clinic and given hundreds of COVID-19 vaccinations.
Hodges has assisted many patients who are scared of needles. To relieve anxiety, he's encouraged them to think of a happy place, such as a beach or a hike in the woods. He's also made sure to communicate with them about their preferences for receiving the shot.
"There might be people lined up outside but we're really there for that patient in that moment," Hodges said.
Hodges has missed out on the usual clinical experience ISU nursing students get at Portneuf Medical Center due to COVID-19. The "exposure to patient care and what it means to volunteer" gained through the clinics, however, has been a nice consolation, he said.
The clinics have also helped Hodges fulfill a requirement to have at least 25 hours of public health nursing experience.
"All of these health profession, it's actually pretty encouraging to see them helping the general population here in Pocatello," Hodges said. "I really want to know if that happens in other cities. I assume it does but I'm not sure."
Hodges hopes to soon work in a medical surgical unit in a large city.
Thanks in large part to volunteer help, state statistics show 37% of Idaho residents who are at least 16 years old had received at least one dose of the vaccine as of Monday morning. Furthermore, 24.6% of Idaho residents who are at least 16 years old have received two doses. Nationally, 41.9% of people in the age group have received at least one dose and 24.7% of people in the age group have received both doses.
"We as a public health district don't have the nursing resources to be able to vaccinate as many of our population that need to be vaccinated on our own," said Maggie Mann, director of Southeastern Idaho Public Health. "We're so appreciative of (the volunteers) and their approach to caring for people as they come in for those vaccines."
Mann said confirmed COVID-19 infections are down considerably compared with numbers from December through early January, but those decreases have leveled off somewhat.
"We're so close to the finish line and we need to hang in there and get to the point where the virus isn't spreading the way it had been through our communities," Mann said.