In independent filmmaker Astro Sockriot's estimation, Old Town Pocatello is a most remarkable downtown area, brimming with charm that's gritty but not too decadent.
With its "hidden crevices of beauty and majesty," Sockriot, a 39-year-old Idaho State University graduate from New York, determined Old Town offered an idyllic setting for him to film an absurdist movie about thwarted love. The resulting one hour and 15 minute feature-length movie, "Hands of a Pusher," is now available to stream for free on Amazon Prime.
"It had a lot of hidden corners. It had a lot of interesting doorways," Sockriot said of his film's backdrop, Old Town Pocatello. "There was a lot of texture. There was a lot of beautiful architecture in downtown Pocatello that harked back to a more elegant era."
Sockriot also has a pair of movies set in New York City on Amazon Prime — "Smudge Sisters" and "His Clouds are Made of Corn Starch." His latest film, "Pit Winkers," is scheduled to be released soon on Amazon Prime — which boasts a wide selection of independent films and pays filmmakers royalties based on streaming hours — and a sneak preview is now available at brighteon.com.
Sockriot was 24 when he enrolled at ISU in 2003, seeking a place as unlike New York as possible for his final year in college. He registered for an independent study program that combined sociology, anthropology and theater history.
"I went to Idaho because I was feeling a little burnt out on the big city life and I wanted to experience something completely foreign," Sockriot said. "I chose Idaho out of a book."
Having temporarily traded the Big Apple for the Smile Capital, Sockriot enjoyed a slower pace of life and laid-back people. In 2007, he returned to the Gate City with actors from Los Angeles for a week of filming to make "Hands of a Pusher" on a budget of under $50,000. He saved his money from tutoring foreign ISU students, and his lead actress helped with financing.
The movie chronicles a man who becomes obsessed with a woman who has devoted her life to the liberation of goats. The Franciscan Sisters of the Eucharist offered the goat herd at their Pocatello convent for his project.
"It's filled with goat imagery because I do love goats," Sockriot said. "I think they're just beautiful."
"Hands of the Pusher" has been featured in several small film festivals. Sockriot describes it as a "dreamlike adventure" and "filmmaking of the subconscious."
Sockriot explained his films seek to offer an alternative to the current trend in movies, social realism.
"I really just wanted to create something really, really bizarre and genuine and different from anything else that existed in the world just to show that film can take us to a different place," Sockriot said.
"Smudge Sisters" tells the story of three women who are bored with suburban life and begin going on adventures, collecting smudges to commemorate each experience. For example, they take a lipstick smudge on a napkin from an adventure involving a cheating husband and a blood smudge from a murder they help to solve.
"His Clouds are Made of Corn Starch," filmed in a Brooklyn mansion, profiles a man who invents a device that creates clouds of corn starch to heal wounds en masse, reasoning corn starch can heal diaper rash and should also help with other ailments. Sockriot said the film poses the question: Is the damage of the human psyche beyond healing?
"Pit Winkers" is an absurdist comedy about three people who become fed up with political correctness and join forces to undo the damage caused by politically correct culture. One of the actors is a retired New York City police sergeant who has been horrified by the recent hatred directed toward police officers, Sockriot said.
"I like to create an authentic vision that is truly an alternative to the mainstream vision," Sockriot said. "I think we've got to the point in the world that so much seen in the mass media has a very definitive political agenda — exacerbating the problems of the world as opposed to transporting people beyond those problems. Film tends to be the least adventurous of all the arts."