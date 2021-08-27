POCATELLO — Idaho State University received the greenlight to begin several projects during an Idaho State Board of Education meeting in the Gate City this week.
The two-day board meeting in Pocatello held Wednesday and Thursday resulted in unanimous approval for ISU to sell a condominium unit in Boise, begin the bid process for a renovation project of Holt Arena and to begin the third phase of the construction on the William M. and Karin A. Eames Advanced Technical Education and Innovation Complex.
The project involving the property in Boise began a number of years ago when ISU received a donation of a condominium unit on Curtis Street, says ISU spokesman Stuart Summers. The donation was given for use by ISU’s health science programs.
Because the University is focused on co-locating all health science programs in the Treasure Valley at the Skaggs Meridian Health Science Center, ISU no longer has use for the unit and will pursue listing the property.
The state board also approved the school to accept a philanthropic investment from Idaho Central Credit Union that will entirely fund a renovation project to Holt Arena. How much ICCU is investing in the project was not revealed during the board meeting. ISU described the project as a multi-million dollar investment into Holt Arena earlier this month.
The first phase of the project involves installing a fully-branded turf that meets the latest specifications and standards for performance and safety. The turf will remain green but will feature new branded logos, endzones, field markings and numbering. The turf is expected to be installed before the start of the fall 2022 football season.
The next phase of the project is expected to reach completion by August 2023 and will involve replacing all of the multi-colored seats with new seating, adding elevators on the north side and creating donor hospitality suites, club space, and premium seating options between both 30-yard lines.
All of the tunnels and entryways into the facility will also get a facelift that will include making them more accessible for fans with disabilities.
The state board approved an additional $1 million investment into the project from ISU to cover any cost overruns in addition to the ICCU investment, taking into account an increase in costs for construction work and materials amid the COVID-19 pandemic. ISU Vice President of Operations Dani Dunstan told the state board that the sale of hospitality suites at Holt Arena will be used to reimburse the additional $1 million investment.
Lastly, the state board unanimously approved ISU to begin the third phase of the renovations to the Eames Complex, which is estimated to cost around $4.65 million.
The third phase of this project involves ISU building an addition on the south side of the complex that will connect to the existing building. The addition will eventually house the Diesel On-Site Power Generation program, allowing it to move into a modern academic space. This is partially funded by an U.S. Economic Development Administration Grant and philanthropic support.
The board also approved an additional $1 million investment into the project from ISU similar to the same amount awarded for the Holt Arena project just in case of any overages related to construction.