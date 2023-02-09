Shannon Kobs Nawotniak associate professor of geosciences

Shannon Kobs Nawotniak, associate professor of geosciences at ISU, is helping to coach the next team of astronauts to visit the moon.

 Photo courtesy of Idaho State University

POCATELLO — Shannon Kobs Nawotniak, associate professor of geosciences at Idaho State University, is serving as a member of NASA’s Joint EVA Test Team (JETT) 3.

The JETT 3 Team is responsible for preparing the astronauts to conduct the experiments that are planned for the Artemis III mission through simulated missions on Earth. Planning to launch in 2025, Artemis III is slated to be the first crewed moon landing since the Apollo 17 mission in 1972.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.