Idaho State basketball player Callie Bourne was inching her way up the stairs at ICCU Arena in Boise, slowly working her way up with the assistance of crutches, after tearing her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) four days prior. Headed down the stairs toward Bourne, and limping rather noticeably herself, was fellow Bengal Finley Garnett. She wasn’t using crutches because her ACL surgery was several weeks ago. As they met on the stairway, you couldn’t help but say to yourself, “Well there’s the perfect microcosm of Idaho State’s women’s basketball season.”
A few minutes later, the remaining healthy Bengals were warming up for their first-round Big Sky Tournament game against Portland State. Guard Sophia Covello was trading passes with forward Mia Flor, both redshirt freshmen, both of whom had ACL reconstruction performed before they came to ISU.
Meanwhile, watching this scene on the ISU bench was assistant coach Dora Goles who, as a player for Idaho State, suffered one of the more anguishing ACL injuries several seasons ago, when she went down with four seconds left in the last game of the season.
Idaho State women’s basketball coach Seton Sobolewski, who recently completed his 15th season at the Bengal helm, can’t remember all the players he’s coached who either came to ISU having had ACL reconstruction or who suffered an ACL tear while here.
“I think it’s a lot,” Sobolewski said during a recent interview. “It feels like a lot. But then it could just be two, and it still feels like a lot.”
Sobolewski pauses and runs through some of the athletes who had ACL injuries that he’s coached at ISU: Grace Kenyon, Freya Newton, Brooke Blair, Chelsea Pickering, Bourne, Garnett, Goles, Flor and Covello…. Some suffered tears while wearing Bengal uniforms. Some only became Bengals because they got hurt in high school or junior college, and bigger schools backed off.
“I remember one of my all-time favorite players – Abyee Maracigan,” Sobolewski said. “I remember doing a home visit with her and sitting on her mom’s couch, with her leg propped up and she’d just had ACL surgery two days prior to me visiting her. Abyee turned out to be a great player for us, won a couple of championships.”
Sobolewski is hoping his next athlete with an ACL injury – Croatian point guard Nica Locika – will enjoy the same success when she begins her Bengal career next fall. A member of the Croatian national team, Locika was being recruited at fairly high levels – until she tore her ACL. She redshirted at ISU while recovering this past season.
ACL tears are a regular occurrence in female athletes, especially those who play the so-called “jumping, cutting and twisting” sports like basketball, soccer and volleyball.
“I would say realistically on any team across America, you’re going to have three or four athletes who have previously had, or currently have some sort of ACL type injury,” said Brandon Payne, assistant athletic trainer at ISU who works specifically with the women’s basketball program. “You get up into the Power Five schools and they may have a little less because, from a recruiting standpoint, they have more people to recruit from.”
Male athletes are also at risk for ACL tears, but the ACL tear rate for females is estimated at five to eight times higher, according to Dr. Ken Newhouse, chief medical officer for Bingham Health Care, and a long-time former team physician for ISU athletics. “And the question,” Newhouse noted, “was ‘Why?’”
After a couple of decades of research, the medical world has looked at a number of different theories, and basically landed on – literally and figuratively – how female athletes land when they jump.
“What really started to emerge is that if you look at the way little boys and little girls jump and land, they’re very similar,” Newhouse said. “And then, as boys become men and girls become women and bodies change, what we found is that women and men jump and land very differently.”
Male athletes, by and large, land with their knees more or less in alignment over their feet. Female athletes, because of anatomical differences, have a tendency to land “knock-kneed” – with their knees collapsed to the inside, into what’s called the “valgus position.” That position, Newhouse noted, “is a dangerous position for the ACL.”
As the NCAA started collecting more data on injuries, the glaring difference between tear rates for female athletes vs. their male counterparts became obvious. Here’s a look at the current state of the knowledge about female ACLs from the perspective of prevention, treatment and rehabilitation.
Prevention
When athletes arrive at ISU for their initial season of competition – typically during the summer, they go through a battery of tests looking at lower body muscle strength and how that athlete moves, including jumping and landing. Women basketball players, for example, go through functional movement screening (FMS).
“It gives us some movement screening and shows us how the body moves in space,” said Payne, the women’s basketball trainer. “We can pick up on lower body issues from that type of test to see and then work to correct those issues – essentially from a knee caving in standpoint.”
The ISU women have also gone through the Vail Test, one of several procedures used to identify potential knee vulnerabilities. The Vail Test is administered by a separate physical therapy clinic in town.
“If there is someone that is more susceptible to knee injuries based on those scores, then we can work to correct those imbalances,” Payne said. “Usually it’s a muscular type imbalance, or a body moving in space (issue). We work on correcting how they move their body so we can try to prevent knee injuries as best we can.”
This pre-competition testing and re-training typically involves a lot of visualization. Athletes jump off boxes in front of mirrors, for example, to see their knee alignment in landing. Trainers also use bands on the athletes’ legs, and they have to try to keep outward pressure on those bands.
“There’s different forms of it,” said Dustin Enslinger, head ISU athletic trainer. “Some of it is jumping on boxes, some is jumping down and landing from boxes. Some of it is multiple jumps at the same time – doing all that and trying to train their knees and train their body to know, ‘Okay, this is what I have to do to keep it in line.’ ”
Dr. Newhouse advises the parents of any young female athlete to consult a physical therapist who can test their daughter and work with them to correct any problems early on -- probably at the onset of puberty. Newhouse added there are a number of resources on-line that describe ACL prevention testing and training protocols.
“It’s out there,” Newhouse said. “They’re all going to do slightly different things. They’re all going to try to change the way you’re jumping and landing and not letting your knee collapse to the inside.”
A recent article in Sports Medicine Today summarizes the approach to preventing ACL injuries in female athletes. The headline says it all: “Train it or Sprain it.”
Treatment
How do you know you’ve torn an ACL? It’s not always obvious, as Sobolewski’s experience has taught him. He’s had athletes who went down with knee injuries that most folks were convinced were ACL tears -- and they turned out to be less serious injuries. Then there was Garnett’s injury earlier this year, when an initial examination seemed to indicate no major damage to the knee.
“You don’t’ want to jump the gun,” Sobolewski said. “You want to wait for an MRI, you want to wait to talk to doctors. Doctors can do a physical test where they test the tightness or looseness of the ACL and that can usually tell them something. But we’ve had situations where they’re like, ‘Oh the ACL is gone’ – and it wasn’t. Or, ‘Oh it feels tight, feels like it’s okay’ --- like Finley – and no, it’s completely torn. It’s hard – you don’t want to jump to conclusions.”
After confirmation of an ACL tear, there are different paths available to the patient. While torn ACL tissue likely will not heal itself, surgery is not always a requisite path, Newhouse said.
“It’s going to depend on your age, on your activity level and then it’s going to depend on some other things,” Newhouse said of the decision on having surgery.
For example, he told the story of treating an ISU football player – an offensive tackle, who tore his ACL at the beginning of the season. Because of the extreme strength that player had in his leg muscles, the fact that the laxity in the injured knee wasn’t much greater than his healthy knee, and because his position didn’t require a great deal of lateral movement, he played the entire season with a brace – and without surgery.
But most athletes in cutting, twisting and jumping sports are going to require reconstructive surgery, which involves replacing the torn ACL with tissue harvested from somewhere else – either from the patient’s body, or from a cadaver. There are essentially three options for harvesting from the patient – the patellar tendon, hamstring tendon, or quad tendon.
Using a graft from a cadaver involves harvesting and inserting patellar tendon, quad tendon or hamstring tendon tissue.
All the options have pluses and minuses, Newhouse noted. Using a cadaver graft means you’re not “robbing Peter to pay Paul” – taking tissue from one part of the body to fix torn tissue elsewhere. But, Newhouse notes, the re-tear rate for cadaver tendons tends to be higher in younger, more active patients.
“That (the cadaver tendon) is probably something we use mostly in middle age or older individuals,” Newhouse said.
The “gold standard” for ACL reconstruction currently seems to be using the patellar tendon, which runs from the kneecap to the shin bone. He said that probably 90 percent of ACL reconstructions on professional football players, for example, will use the patellar tendon.
The quad graft, meanwhile, is starting to gain popularity among orthopedic surgeons but, “I would say at this point in 2023, I don’t know that we have enough long-term data yet to be able to tell you whether it’s as good as the patellar tendon or not,” Newhouse said.
The re-tear rate for the hamstring graft is a bit higher than both the patellar tendon and quad tendon grafts, Newhouse noted. But the down side of using the patellar or quad tendons is that because you’re harvesting little chunks of bone from the knee cap, some patients wind up with permanent nagging knee cap pain, and there is some data that suggests the chance of getting arthritis in that knee is higher with the patellar tendon graft.
“We’ve been doing ACL reconstruction for 40-plus years and when you put an ACL graft in, we do not make normal knees,” Newhouse said. “If you look at a normal knee and you look at an ACL-reconstructed knee… the affected knee is usually stable, but it doesn’t move the way the other knee does – the one that God gave you.”
Rehabilitation
The idea that how an athlete lands is a key factor in ACL health hit home hard with Newhouse about 15 to 20 years ago, when he was treating high school-age female athletes who had ACL tears. “They did phenomenally well in rehab,” Newhouse recalled. “They got their motion back, their gait pattern was normal, there was no swelling. We did some strength tests… and their affected leg was 100 percent as strong as the other leg.”
So they sent the young athletes back out on the soccer field and the volleyball and basketball courts and, four to six weeks later, they were back – with re-torn ACLs.
“And that’s just a bad day, obviously for the patient, but also for the parents and the doctor,” Newhouse said. “So basically what we realized is that if a person has one of these bad landing patterns – these valgus producing knee movements – and they tear their native ACL and you go and put another graft in there and you don’t change their movement patterns – well, guess what? They are really at high risk of going out and tearing it again.”
Before they get back to reassessing their movement patterns, though, the ACL patient goes through a step-by-step process of reducing swelling and rebuilding strength and range of motion. The ISU trainers work hand-in-hand with the recuperating athlete’s physical therapist and the strength and conditioning department throughout this process.
“Early on, it’s building quad strength back and getting range of motion,” Payne, the ISU trainer, said. “From there it becomes getting them running and then dynamic jumping movements, later on down the rehab process. Seven months down in the process is when we really are hitting that dynamic stuff and getting back to their sport.”
Enslinger, ISU’s head athletic trainer, notes that each athlete’s rehab is slightly different, based on the protocols their doctors follow.
Newhouse said doctors and therapists used to try to get athletes who underwent ACL reconstruction back in action in four to six months, but they’ve found that the re-tear rate is much higher than people who sit out eight to 12 months.
“So I think most people at this point are saying if you’re going back to high-level cutting, twisting sports—football, basketball, soccer, etc. – I think most people are saying about a year,” Newhouse said.
Recovery is not just physical, but includes a mental component, Newhouse added. Some of the injured athletes suffer from what is known as kinesiophobia – a fear of movement after injury. As a result, doctors and therapists have begun to ask patients a series of questions about whether they trust their reconstructed knee.
“I’ve had a couple of ISU women’s basketball players, they came back their first year after having their ACL done, and their knee is stable, there is no swelling, the strength is there, the movement patterns are there – but they look terrible on the court,” Newhouse said. “Then the next year, they’re all-conference and you’re like, ‘Well, how did that happen?’ The answer is, at some point, the athlete hopefully gets over this sense of kinesiophobia.”
There’s another mental aspect involved with recovery from ACL surgery – or any other serious injury. That’s the feeling of isolation athletes can feel if they are on the sidelines rehabbing while their teammates are out on the pitch or the court competing.
ISU soccer coach Dustin Downey lost three of his four recruits to injury this past season, including two to ACL surgeries. As he reflected on his first season as a Division I head coach, Downey concluded he could have done more to make those injured players feel included.
“You come to practice, you’re focused in the fall on the next game and the team you have, and getting them ready,” Downey said. “Sometimes, it’s not that we forget about them (the injured players), but they’re on the side doing their own thing and you’re on the field doing your thing. They can feel neglected a little bit. So I said, ‘You know what, I need to do a better job of making them feel included.’ ”
So that’s something Downey is focused on this spring – checking on the rehabbing players in the weight room, working out with them, and asking them every day if they need anything.
“I even bring it up in our team culture meetings – hey, this can be a lonely place because you’re on the sidelines watching your teammates do all the things you want to do,” Downey said. “It’s something I definitely put more focus on. I try to write them notes, leave notes in their lockers. ‘Hey, I see you. I see you working hard.’”
