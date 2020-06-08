Dr. Ron Solbrig knows of a Blackfoot woman who allowed a friend from Utah who was sick with COVID-19 to visit her home, believing she was immune because she’d recently tested positive for having antibodies.
Solbrig, director of the Idaho State University Health Center, cautions that false positives are a problem with the antibody test, and he warns locals against viewing the results as definitive.
Solbrig believes the anecdote illustrates how the antibody test may be emboldening locals to unwittingly make risky choices. He also questions the approach some local health care providers are taking in offering the test on a continuing basis, rather than conducting a limited round of random antibody testing every couple of months to give the community a snapshot of COVID-19 transmission.
Bingham Memorial Hospital in Blackfoot, Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello and Mountain View Hospital in Idaho Falls all offer antibodies testing, now using the Abbott test, which they note is one of the most accurate tests on the market.
A spokeswoman for Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls said her hospital is not offering antibodies testing because it is “not relevant to a person’s health care needs at that point in time.”
Officials with the three local hospitals that are offering antibody testing believe the antibody test is useful in helping patients rule out COVID-19 as the cause of a past sickness, while providing broad public health data.
“We recognize and know that antibody testing is not a diagnostic tool,” said Dr. Ken Newhouse, with Bingham Memorial Hospital.
Newhouse said the proper test for COVID-19 diagnoses involves a process called polymerase chain reaction, which uses amplification to detect the presence of a specific RNA sample. Both Bingham Memorial and PMC have confirmed they have PCR machines and recently received enough COVID-19 primer kits to administer approximately 100 tests each in house, with results available in under an hour.
Because supplies of PCR primer kits are so limited, the rapid testing is only being made available to the sickest patients at both hospitals. Most PCR diagnostic tests are still being sent to an outside laboratory, with results taking two to four days to be returned.
“I think we’re seeing a little bump in COVID-19 (PCR) tests,” Newhouse said. “The public health message is if you have the symptoms, get tested.”
Newhouse also sees great value in the antibody testing. He explained the population won’t develop COVID-19 “herd immunity” until nearly 70 percent of the population has the antibodies — assuming the antibodies do confer lasting protection from the disease — and the test provides baseline data.
Furthermore, Newhouse said Bingham Memorial has offered antibody testing to some large employers in the community. One local large employer paid the hospital to test 100 workers, and only one test came back positive. He believes the testing validated the company’s social distancing policy, screening protocols and other practices in place to protect its workforce.
However, even Abbott Laboratories advises against reading too much into the results of its antibodies test. The company’s literature advises a positive result indicates a patient “has potentially been exposed to COVID-19,” while a negative result “does not rule out COVID-19 and should not be used as the sole basis for treatment, patient management decisions or to rule out active infection.”
Natalie Podgorski, a spokeswoman for Mountain View Hospital, advises patients to check to see if their insurance companies will cover antibody testing before coming in for a test.
“Some insurance companies are deeming antibody tests are not medically necessary,” Podgorski said. “It really is an insurance company by insurance company issue.”
The antibody test false positive rate ranges from 1 percent for the Euroimmun test to half a percent for the Abbott test. At PMC, 2,762 antibody tests have been administered, with 1.1 percent of them coming back positive. Another 2.2 percent of 643 PCR tests administered by PMC came back positive.
Statewide, the Crush the Curve campaign has conducted 15,789 total antibody tests, with 319 of them, or 2.02 percent, coming back positive.
“We probably would have to be at 10 to 20 percent of people in an area to have had the virus in order for the antibody test to have any value,” Solbrig said.
Newhouse said Bingham Memorial has taken 856 antibody tests, and 0.9 percent have been positive.
“What this tells us is you, me and our neighbors in Southeast Idaho, not many of us have seen this virus yet,” Newhouse said.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health suggests getting a diagnostic test for COVID-19 five days after potential exposure to avoid false negatives while also reducing the likelihood of being an asymptomatic spreader of the disease.
As the state begins to relax its COVID-19 restrictions, Solbrig is concerned many residents have decided the danger is in the past and are “acting normally again.” The evidence suggests the state is far from being out of the woods with disease.
ISU administers nasal swab PCR tests and has seen demand for the diagnostic test jump from four to eight daily tests just a couple of weeks ago to approximately 30 per day during June.
“My guess is it’s the fact that we have more coronavirus in the community. Somebody tests positive and all of their close contacts are getting tested before they have symptoms,” Solbrig said.
According to the New York Times, Logan, Utah, located just over 100 miles south of Pocatello, is among the nation’s leading COVID-19 hot spots, with the daily growth rate of cases at 21 percent and the number of cases doubling every 3.7 days.
As of Monday night, Idaho had 3,189 COVID-19 cases, with 83 deaths. Bannock County had 49 cases, Bingham County had 22 cases, Power County had eight cases and Caribou County had three cases.