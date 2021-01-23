ISU Credit Union will change its name to Lookout Credit Union next month.
Company officials say the new name will honor their longstanding history of serving Idaho State University faculty and students while better aligning with the credit union’s expansion into nearby communities.
“Lookout more accurately widens the net to better reflect the members we serve,” CEO Doug Chambers wrote in an email response to the Journal.
The credit union has more than 28,000 members throughout southeast Idaho, and they’re not only educators and students, but also first responders, medical professionals and public servants — people who dedicate themselves to the greater good and ‘look out’ for others in their local communities, according to Chambers.
“A Lookout is a guide, a beacon, keeping watch over the safety of others, while keeping an eye on the horizon and what’s to come,” Chambers wrote. “Our members serve that role in their chosen professions and we wanted the name to reflect the sacrifices our members make in their lives to make a difference and create good in the lives of others. We wanted a name that would reflect who our members are and the difference they make.”
The credit union worked closely with Strum, a strategic branding and marketing consulting agency, to develop and trademark the new name and brand that will go into effect on Feb. 1, according to a news release from the credit union.
“Over the years, ISU Credit Union has expanded their membership base and has become well known for outstanding service and a commitment to community outreach. This new brand will allow Lookout Credit Union (formerly ISU Credit Union) to serve more Idaho residents with greater access, more expansive services and lower fees,” the news release states.
The credit union currently has seven branches covering Idaho Falls, Blackfoot, Pocatello and Burley, and Chambers said they want to add more in the future.
“Additionally, we are excited about the upcoming enhancements to our online and mobile banking platforms,” Chambers wrote. “The new platform will allow existing members and newly joining members the ability to do almost everything they do in a traditional branch, in a virtual and online format.”
Chambers says they’re always looking for ways to make members’ experience easier and more rewarding, and they’re already planning additional improvements in the near future.
“As a cooperative, we truly want to provide access to products and services to our members that will improve their lives, their budget, and their financial well-being,” he wrote.
The credit union, a not-for-profit financial cooperative established 69 years ago to help people learn about finances and stop living paycheck to paycheck, was limited to ISU faculty, staff and their families until 1969. But its membership has grown to also include ISU students and alumni as well as employees of many local school districts, businesses, associations, city governments and healthcare providers among others.
Although the credit union’s membership has changed over the years and, now, its name will too, officials say their commitment to the community has not.
“Our name has changed, but the people behind the name are the same,” Chambers wrote. “We remain committed to our partners like Idaho State University and local school districts to provide monetary donations, volunteer work, and are excited to build on our nationally recognized community involvement program to continue to help improve and better the communities in which we live and work.”
For more information about the credit union, people can visit lookoutcu.com or call (208) 235-7100.