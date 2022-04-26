Idaho State University College of Education hosted its first teacher appreciation lunch on Monday at Highland High School.
The university will show appreciation for Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 employees by hosting these special lunches at each school in April and May, according to a press release from ISU.
These lunches will take place each day until May 13. The college will visit one to three schools per day. In addition to serving lunches, ISU will also hand out T-shirts to District 25 employees.
College of Education Dean Jean McGivney-Burelle explained in a press release that the university is doing this to show appreciation for District 25 teachers and faculty for their support of students during the pandemic. She explained that the past two years have been difficult for teachers and that the university has respect for all the work that teachers do.
District 25 Superintendent Douglas Howell expressed gratitude for the university in the press release. He stated that this gesture showcases the strength of the partnership between the district and the university to provide students with high-quality education.
For more information about the District 25 appreciation lunches, reach out to College of Education Director of Marketing and Communications Aubi Crabtree at aubicrabtree@isu.edu.