The Idaho State University College of Business recently announced it is bringing back a local holiday favorite, The Festival of Trees, following a two-year pandemic fueled hiatus for the fundraising event.
The College of Business said it’s already in the process of planning the multi-day event, which showcases lit holiday trees and raises money for local education and community needs.
For 10 years prior to the pandemic, the event was hosted by Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 to raise funds for its Education Foundation. The last Festival of Trees held in 2019 raised more than $125,000.
Now, the College of Business is taking over to carry on the tradition, hosting the event in conjunction with presenting sponsor Lookout Credit Union.
This year’s Festival will raise funds in support of School District 25’s Education Foundation, Idaho State University student scholarships, the Portneuf Valley Boys and Girls Club, and Make-A-Wish Idaho.
“The Festival of Trees is such a wonderful event for our community to look forward to every holiday season,” said Shane Hunt, dean of ISU’s College of Business. “We are very excited to help bring the tradition back to our community while continuing to support our School District 25 and their mission to bring more advanced technology to our schools.”
This year’s event kicks off on Nov. 16 with events and attractions stretching over four days. A Grand Holiday Gala is expected to open the event, people will be able to come to enjoy the traditional trees and holiday displays, musical performances, and several children’s events.
The College of Business also booked award-winning country singer and songwriter Suzy Bogguss to perform “A Swingin’ Little Christmas.” Tickets to that will be available as part of the sponsorship packages.
General ticket sales for the Festival of Trees events will open in October. Those interested in contributing as an event sponsor should visit isu.edu/cob/festival for sponsorship package details.
“It’s an honor to be involved with the Idaho State University College of Business in this endeavor,” said Lookout Credit Union president and CEO Doug Chambers. “I anticipate this partnership will continue beyond all of us as individuals. We’ve always been involved with the Festival of Trees and think it’s the culmination of our community coming together to support several worthy causes. This event is a treasured holiday tradition, and we are thrilled to continue to be a part of it.”