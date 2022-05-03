POCATELLO — Idaho State University athletes, led by ISU football player and philanthropy enthusiast RJ Owens, recently teamed up with Mountain America Credit Union to donate $5,000 to the Idaho Foodbank in Pocatello.
Mountain America and Owens had been working together for months to organize this donation after the credit union expressed an interest in giving back to the community. Owens reached out to Mountain America representatives and his persistence resulted in a donation to the Foodbank.
Owens, an ISU running back who moved to Pocatello from California in 2020, said he knew he wanted to do something to help others after seeing how the last two years of the COVID-19 pandemic created challenges for so many.
"I kind of just came to the conclusion earlier this year that I wanted to do something," he said. "There were a lot of speed bumps, a lot of phone calls that needed to be made, so it took a lot longer than we might have wanted it to, but we made it happen and I'm so happy we were able to do this."
Owens and his fellow Idaho State athletes spent several hours packing food at the Foodbank after presenting the organization a $5,000 check. Football, softball and other student-athletes all came together for the cause.
The money donated to the Idaho Foodbank in partnership with ISU athletics will provide 20,000 meals to people across 16 counties in Idaho.
"Mountain America went into their budget and got that money out to give to the Foodbank just out of the goodness of their hearts," Owens said.
This wasn't Owens' first time seeking out and fulfilling a philanthropic undertaking. The football player said he comes from a family of givers and has spent time volunteering and organizing charitable gifts through his life.
"My family instilled in me that it's about community and doing anything that you can to make a change," he said. "It doesn't matter if you're in Pocatello, Texas, California, you can figure out what you can do to help someone out."
Owens said he's working to raise another $5,000 match donation through the Idaho Foodbank's website. Kia Shaw, the Idaho Foodbank’s eastern Idaho branch manager, said she's grateful to Owens and Mountain America.
"We're super grateful to not only RJ for putting all this together but Mountain America Credit Union and ISU athletics for providing this, and for seeing the need and stepping up to the challenge," Shaw said. "It's really fantastic that they were able to bring this $5,000 gift in and then also have aspirations to do another $5,000 match through the community with different donations."