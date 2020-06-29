A 77-year-old man who serves as adjunct faculty teaching bassoon with the Idaho State University Department of Music went missing on Friday morning while hiking in Flathead County, Montana, ISU officials confirmed Monday afternoon.
According to a press release from the sheriff's office, George Calvin Adams was likely hiking in Glacier National Park, Ashley Lake, Sylvia Lake or the North Fork area near Columbia Falls.
The sheriff's office said he was driving a silver 2006 Toyota RAV4 with Idaho license plate 8BD4167. Anyone with information should call Flathead dispatch at 406-758-5610.