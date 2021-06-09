An Idaho State Police trooper and two others were injured when a vehicle struck the trooper's patrol car, which was stopped to attend to a vehicle fire on northbound Interstate 15 near Downey Wednesday evening, state police said.
State police said the trooper was transported by ground ambulance and an occupant who was in the passenger seat of the patrol car was taken to PMC by a family member for injuries following the crash, reported shortly after 5 p.m.
State police said the trooper set up cones at the scene and had the victim of the vehicle fire sitting in his passenger seat. The second vehicle drove through the cones and rear-ended the patrol car.
Police said Life Flight was contact for the motorist whose vehicle reportedly struck the stopped patrol car.
Police did not have additional details. Bannock County will be the lead investigator on the crash.