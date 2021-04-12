An Idaho State Police trooper driving a 2019 Dodge Charger rear-ended a sport utility vehicle at the intersection of Pocatello Creek Road and Call Creek Road just before 6 p.m. Monday, police said.
The trooper's car had significant front-end damage. Nobody was injured, police said. Both the officer and the driver of the SUV — an adult woman — pulled their vehicles into the Red Lion Hotel after the crash to get them out of traffic and exchange information.
Pocatello police are conducting the investigation.