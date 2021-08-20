Idaho State Police have issued an Amber Alert to find a 33-year-old man who may be traveling from Utah to Washington with two young children who are believed to be in danger.
The suspect, Derek Michael Rowley, is believed to be driving a gold 2004 Chevrolet Silverado. The truck has a flatbed and is hauling a white fifth-wheel camp trailer with the Washington plate 511311AE, authorities said.
The Carbon County Sheriff's Office in Price, Utah, originally issued the Amber Alert at 1 a.m. Wednesday, before ISP shared it Friday afternoon. Rowley is described as being 6 feet tall and 190 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.
Authorities say he has a tattoo of a crown on the left side of his neck and a tattoo of a skull on his right arm, as well other tattoos on his left arm.
Authorities identified the children as Manson Rowley, 8, who has blond hair, blue eyes and is about 50 pounds and 3-foot-11, and Arson Mangum, 6, who is 40 pounds, has blond hair and blue eyes and is 3-foot-5. Both children were wearing pajamas, authorities said.