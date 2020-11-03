On Monday, November 2, 2020, at 6:40 p.m., the Idaho State Police investigated a single vehicle injury crash, northbound I-15 at milepost 105.4, south of the Shelley exit in Bingham County.
Alexander Lawhon, 23, of Blackfoot, was driving a 1991 Subaru Legacy northbound on I-15, when his vehicle went off the right shoulder and rolled, coming to rest in a field.
Lawhorn was wearing a seat-belt and was transported by ground ambulance to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.
This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.