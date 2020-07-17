ISLAND PARK - On July 17, 2020, at 10:14 a.m., the Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle fatality crash near the intersection of Yale-Kilgore Road and Old Shotgun Road, in Island Park.
Roderick Erchul, 56, of Idaho Falls, was driving a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle eastbound on Yale-Kilgore Road. Erchul tried to pass a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Caleb Richardsen, 22, of Rigby, who was also eastbound on Yale-Kilgore Road. The motorcycle clipped Richardsen's vehicle and drove off the left shoulder of the roadway. Erchul succumbed to his injuries on scene. Family notification has been made.
Erchul was not wearing a helmet. Richardsen and his passenger, Landen Richardsen, 18, of Rigby, were wearing their seatbelts. Idaho State Police was assisted by the Fremont County Sheriff's Office and Fremont County Emergency Medical Services.