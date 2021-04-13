POCATELLO — A brief vehicular pursuit ended near the intersection of North Hayes Avenue and Young Street at about 4 p.m. Tuesday when an Idaho State Police trooper used a patrol car to perform a PIT maneuver on the suspect's vehicle, state police said.
A PIT maneuver — or pursuit intervention technique — entails an officer nudging the rear corner of a fleeing vehicle's bumper with a patrol car, causing it to spin and stop.
State police said the suspect's Ford Ranger came to rest within the intersection, and the suspect was transported to Portneuf Medical Center for injuries that were not life threatening.
State police said a parked car was struck by one of the vehicles as a result of the PIT maneuver. Police declined to name the suspect or to offer details about why an officer initially attempted to make the traffic stop.