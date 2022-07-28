8S7A6496 (1).jpg

Thanks A Brunch food truck won in several categories during the Idaho State Journal 2022 Readers' Choice Awards event on Wednesday.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

The Idaho State Journal 2022 Readers' Choice Awards event on Wednesday evening recognized hundreds of local businesses for their success.

This year's annual event was held at the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel in Fort Hall to honor businesses in the Pocatello area, from the food service sector to education, auto, banking and everything in between. More than 90 businesses won awards in about 125 categories, and dozens more were noted as finalists.