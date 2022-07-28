The Idaho State Journal 2022 Readers' Choice Awards event on Wednesday evening recognized hundreds of local businesses for their success.
This year's annual event was held at the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel in Fort Hall to honor businesses in the Pocatello area, from the food service sector to education, auto, banking and everything in between. More than 90 businesses won awards in about 125 categories, and dozens more were noted as finalists.
Thanks A Brunch, a food truck that serves its take on delicious brunch food, took home awards in six of the 26 food categories. This wasn't TAB's first time being recognized by Readers' Choice for its cuisine, but it's the greatest number of nominations and wins the food truck has had since it opened in 2017.
"We have a very loyal and intense group of followers," said Haiden Siepert, who co-owns TAB with her husband, Nate Slagowski. "We work our butts off, so it's nice to reap the benefits of that. When we get these awards, it's also just nice to see that other people acknowledge our hard work outside of just the 10 of us (from TAB) that were there last night, so it's very motivating."
Other multiple-category winners included Health West, Sumisu Asian Fusion & Sushi, Jim Dandy Brewing, Bliss Beauty Lounge, and Idaho Central Credit Union.
Kelly Martinez, outreach manager at Health West, said it's "humbling" for him and the more than 190 Health West associates to be recognized by the community as the best in so many categories. Health West won best medical clinic, urgent care, doctor, dentist and pediatrician, among other categories.
"You're always humbled because there are so many great health care providers and so to be up there named the best of what you do it's amazing. It's fantastic, and we couldn't do without the support of the community," Martinez said. "We strive to provide the best health care, but you can only do that if you have the best of the best patients and people that believe in what you're doing enough to make you their health care providers, so it's pretty awesome."
The awards handed out on Wednesday evening were the result of 111,612 votes by 5,633 readers who participated in the 2022 Readers' Choice contest.
Travis Quast, president and publisher of Adams Publishing Group - East Idaho & Utah, said the annual Readers' Choice Awards is the biggest event the Idaho State Journal hosts every year. Its success is attributable to the voting readers, and to its sponsors, who this year were Idaho Central Credit Union, Pony Express Carwash, Pocatello Electric and L & K Carpet One Floor and Home.