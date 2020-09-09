On September 8, at approximately 5:50 p.m., Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies and Idaho Falls Fire responded to approximately 107th N. River Rd. to an injury motorcycle crash.
An Idaho State Police Trooper and Idaho Falls Fire arrived first, finding bystanders engaged in life saving efforts on the male adult who was riding the motorcycle involved in the crash.
Fire personnel continued with those efforts but determined the man was deceased due to injuries sustained in the crash.
Deputies identified the man as 64-year-old Jeffery L. Carlson of Iona and determined he was riding his motorcycle North on N. River Rd. when the motorcycle left the roadway and collided with the embankment of a nearby driveway.
Carlson was not found to be wearing a helmet and Deputies found evidence that alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.
Deputies are continuing to investigate the crash with assistance from Idaho Falls Police, no further information is available at this time.