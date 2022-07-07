Idaho State University has recently made some significant improvements to its athletic facilities in Pocatello, giving its sports teams updated amenities and a sense of school pride.
The upgrades completed just in the last six months have included a state-of-the-art dedicated film room, an indoor golf practice facility, a new strength and conditioning center, new branded gymnasium flooring, and updated athlete treatment rooms.
Idaho State has never before had a film room for its athletes. Teams have always had to search for an empty classroom and often struggled to find one available and appropriate for film viewing. Now, they have an entire room complete with movie theater seats and a large screen for watching film.
The upgraded room, which is inside ISU's Reed Gym & Student Recreation Center, was funded by Idaho Central Credit Union and Merlin’s TV.
In addition to the latest technology for film viewing, student athletes now have access to the most up-to-date exercise equipment in their new gym courtesy of donations from across the community and the Champions Fund, which was created by ISU to help breathe life back into its athletics facilities.
While many of the upgrades have been realized, there are others still in progress. Among them are the multi-million-dollar Holt Arena renovation, another smaller training gym for athletes at Reed Gym, and the possible addition of large video boards in the gymnasium and Holt Arena.
Pauline Thiros, athletic director at Idaho State, said the completed and in-progress upgrades have been made possible by university fundraising efforts and the generosity of private donors, local businesses and charities.
Millions of dollars have recently been invested in Idaho State athletics and the money has been put to good use. Thiros said the updated facilities have already had an impact on athlete performance across all sports at the university.
"I can see the difference these improvements make for student athletes and mostly it just makes them feel energized to keep moving forward," Thiros said. "It makes me hopeful because I can see that we can get projects done. For years I was hearing people say, 'Holt Arena, you know, it's just dead. It's old. We'll never renovate it.' And now we're halfway done, so that just makes me believe all the more that we can continue to make these improvements."
The Holt Arena renovation, which was fully funded by ICCU, is on schedule, Thiros said. Renovations to the arena’s north side are set to be completed by the start of the 2022 football season so the facility can host games. Work will begin on the arena's south side at the end of February and finish by fall of 2023.
Thiros said the project has been going smoothly except for a "small snag" that required a seismic study to ensure the facility was earthquake resistant. The university covered the cost overrun for additional internal structural work.
The long-term vision for Idaho State athletics and its facilities is ambitious, but now that the university has gotten into a fundraising groove, projects that were once considered aspirational will now be more likely to come to fruition.
Thiros said she's excited that because of momentum around Idaho State athletics and recent fundraising efforts, she's been able to start saying "yes" more often to coaches and athletes who request new equipment or services.
The improvements the university has made to its athletics facilities in the past year are just the beginning of what Thiros hopes to accomplish, and she's optimistic that people in the community will get excited and support the vision.
"I just hope people will be pleased and they'll see that we're working hard to build the kind of programs everybody wants," she said. "It's easy for people to sit back and say, 'Oh, the Bengals just don't win.' Well, there's been a reason for that. You need to invest to win. We need the community's help to do it, and we need to do the work to get funding to do it. But it's happening now, and my wish is that it will just make everyone feel very hopeful about the direction that we're going because it has definitely changed for the better."