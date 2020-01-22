POCATELLO — Authorities are continuing their investigation into the suspicious death of a woman found at her residence near Old Town Pocatello this week.
An autopsy is scheduled to take place in Boise later this week, Pocatello police said Wednesday. They have not released many details about the incident, but said they hope to do so in the near future.
The woman, whose name has not been released, was found at her home in the 900 block of North Harrison Avenue on Tuesday morning. Police consider her death to be suspicious, but have not yet said what led them to that determination.