An investigation into an attempted kidnapping in Bear Lake County last month revealed that no abduction attempt actually occurred.
However, as a result of the investigation a local teenage boy was arrested and charged with aggravated assault in connection to the incident.
The Bear Lake County Sheriff’s Office did not release many details about the incident but did provide the Idaho State Journal with some details on Thursday.
The incident began to unfold around 9:25 p.m. on June 22 when the Bear Lake County Sheriff’s Office received the report of an attempted kidnapping.
The Sheriff’s Office investigated the incident and determined there was not sufficient evidence to substantiate the attempted kidnapping report.
During the investigation, however, the Sheriff’s Office determined that a teenage boy made a credible threat of harm toward another individual involved in the report of the attempted kidnapping.
The boy, whose name is not being released because he is under age 18, was ultimately charged with felony aggravated assault and arrested on June 30.
The boy was then transported to the 6th District Juvenile Detention Center in Pocatello.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community
conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited.
Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous,
obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We
may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage
you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters
have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for
their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do
not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.
To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left.
Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters:
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.