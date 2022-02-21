BOISE — Legislation that sought to remove the requirement for $7 annual invasive species stickers on paddleboards, canoes and other small non-motorized craft, while sharply increasing fees for motorized boats from out of state, has died.
Rep. Doug Okuniewicz, R-Hayden, said his proposal drew too much opposition from other legislators and won’t proceed this year. He’s now sponsoring a different bill to impose a $25 surcharge on registration fees for out-of-state motorboats.
“The invasive species one, it’s just not going to go anywhere,” Okuniewicz told the Idaho Press. “I’m just recognizing realities of the process.”
He introduced the bill, HB 456, on Jan. 20.
Currently, the annual stickers cost $7 for in-state and $30 for out-of-state residents purchasing them for small non-motorized craft like paddleboards or canoes. In January, Okuniewicz called that requirement “kind of a pain.”
Invasive species stickers for motorized boats or sailboats are $10 for in-state residents, and $35 for out-of-staters. HB 456 would have cut that in-state fee in half to $5, while raising out-of-state stickers to $85, plus a $70 surcharge for those boats with ballast tanks or over 21 feet long.
The stickers are part of the funding mechanism for Idaho’s invasive species program, which thus far has kept destructive, invasive quagga or zebra mussels from infiltrating Idaho waterways.
Okuniewicz said his research suggested it’s the big, out-of-state boats with ballast tanks that pose the most risk for spreading the tiny invasive shellfish. He would have removed the non-motorized fee for both in-state and out-of-state residents. His hope was shifting the burden around would keep revenue collected the same.
“There was some opposition in the Legislature, and that was enough to kind of stop it,” he said.
Okuniewicz, who last year successfully sponsored legislation to raise camping fees at some state parks for out-of-state residents, said the new bill imposing a $25 surcharge for out-of-state motorboats is a “different animal,” aimed at helping cover county costs for dealing with big crowds of out-of-state boaters.
He said he and other lawmakers from Kootenai County in North Idaho met with county officials about the issue. Boat registration fees paid to the state go out through a formula, and 85 percent go to counties to cover boating-related expenses; the other 15 percent goes to the state Department of Parks and Recreation for the same purpose.
The $25 surcharge bill, HB 585, was introduced on Feb. 10 and has been assigned to the House Resources and Conservation Committee.
“Instead of increasing fees for Idaho residents who already pay fees and taxes, this proposal is estimated to generate roughly $1 million per year to help offset expenses created by nonresident motorboats using Idaho’s waterways,” Okuniewicz wrote in the bill’s Statement of Purpose.
HB 585 would require “all recreational motorized vessels that are not titled in Idaho” to pay the additional $25 fee “each calendar year prior to launch into waters of the state.”
Idaho’s current registration fees for Idaho-registered vessels are $20 for boats up to 12 feet long, plus $2 per foot for each additional foot. Registered boats are issued hull identification numbers which must be displayed on the hull. Boats that are registered with other states in accordance with federal regulations don’t have to pay if they’re in Idaho waters for fewer than 60 days a year.
Dave Claycomb, recreation programs bureau chief for the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation, said under cooperative agreements on boating safety, the state is required to notify the U.S. Coast Guard of any new legislation; it is awaiting response to the latest proposal.
“We’d have to wait to see what the Coast Guard says about that, very honestly,” Claycomb said.
Boat registration is kind of like car license plates, Claycomb said; as long it’s current, other states recognize it. But he said it’s also possible for out-of-state residents to register their boats in Idaho if that’s where they most frequently use them.
The Idaho Safe Boating Act, which has been on the books since 1986, requires hull identification numbers to be affixed on all registered vessels except seaplanes.