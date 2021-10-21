top story Interstate 86 westbound shut down for six hours due to hay truck fire By Journal Staff Oct 21, 2021 11 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Firefighters work to extinguish a hay truck fire that ignited on Interstate 86 near Raft River on Wednesday. Photo courtesy of Idaho State Police Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save RAFT RIVER — Interstate 86 westbound was shut down for six hours on Wednesday because of a hay truck fire near Raft River.A three-trailer semi loaded with hay ignited while traveling westbound on Interstate 86 across from the eastbound Coldwater Hill rest area around 6 p.m., according to Idaho State Police.The driver of the semi stopped and exited the vehicle without suffering any injuries, state police said. The driver's name has not been released. Story continues below video The fire quickly spread and destroyed the entire three-trailer semi.Interstate 86 westbound was completely shut down for six hours and was down to one lane until around 1 a.m. Thursday while firefighters extinguished the flames.Firefighters from the Power County and Rockland fire departments responded to the incident along with state police. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Trailer Truck State Police Transports Motor Vehicle Highway Milepost Motorist Raft River Firefighter Driver Interstate 86 Tractor Responder Lane Hay Interstate Semi Customer Service Representative/Area Advisor Idaho State JournalCustomer Service Representative/Area Advisor Full Time Position Available! loading... Trending Today Articles ArticlesInterstate 86 westbound shut down for six hours due to hay truck fireMan reels in record-setting carp on Snake RiverPolice: Local man accused of beating, strangling his mother violated a no-contact orderPolice: Suspect arrested for raping, beating East Idaho manPolice: Pocatello man charged with two felonies for threatening local couple with rifleChubbuck tow truck driver killed in crashHighland girls cross country wins district championship, will run at state next weekFBI: Items linked to Brian Laundrie, potential human remains foundIdaho city asks judge to reject anti-mask group's lawsuitPolice investigating multiple wallet thefts in East Idaho Video Highlights Visit Idaho State Journal's profile on Pinterest. Archive Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group. Visit the Archives More Latest Classifieds Careers Help Wanted Yard Garage Sales Rexburg 1345 Meadowview Avenue Yard Garage Sales Blackfoot Groveland Storage LLC 54