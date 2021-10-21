Hay fire on semi-truck trailer on Interstate 86

Firefighters work to extinguish a hay truck fire that ignited on Interstate 86 near Raft River on Wednesday.

 Photo courtesy of Idaho State Police

RAFT RIVER — Interstate 86 westbound was shut down for six hours on Wednesday because of a hay truck fire near Raft River.

A three-trailer semi loaded with hay ignited while traveling westbound on Interstate 86 across from the eastbound Coldwater Hill rest area around 6 p.m., according to Idaho State Police.

The driver of the semi stopped and exited the vehicle without suffering any injuries, state police said. The driver's name has not been released.

The fire quickly spread and destroyed the entire three-trailer semi.

Interstate 86 westbound was completely shut down for six hours and was down to one lane until around 1 a.m. Thursday while firefighters extinguished the flames.

Firefighters from the Power County and Rockland fire departments responded to the incident along with state police.