MALAD — Interstate 15 southbound was shut down for over two hours north of Malad on Monday morning because of a downed power line, state police said.
The power line snapped around 8 a.m. and fell onto the freeway's southbound lanes. State police shut down the interstate's southbound lanes until Rocky Mountain Power crews removed the downed line around 10:30 a.m.
There were no injuries, state police said.
State police said the winter storm currently hitting the region likely caused the power line to snap.