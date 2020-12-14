MALAD — Interstate 15 southbound has been shut down north of Malad because of a downed power line, state police said.
The power line snapped around 8 a.m. Monday and fell onto the freeway's southbound lanes.
There were no injuries, state police said.
State police said the winter storm currently hitting the region likely caused the power line to snap.
It's unclear when the interstate's southbound lanes will be reopened but Rocky Mountain Power crews are on the scene trying to remove the downed line.
Stay with idahostatejournal.com for updates on this story.