On Sunday, October 18, 2020, at 4:13 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a non-injury crash northbound on Interstate 15 at mile marker 93, on the Blackfoot Exit Overpass, in Blackfoot.
Adam M. McKay, 42, of Perry, UT, was traveling southbound on I15 in a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado pulling a U-Haul trailer. Perry drove off the road, crossed the median into the northbound lanes, and struck the guardrail on the east side of the roadway.
McKay and his four passengers were all wearing seatbelts.
The right lane of travel northbound on I15 was blocked for approximately three hours. The lanes have been re-opened.