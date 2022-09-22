mistaken identity

University of Idaho students wait in a line outside the Social Security Administration office on Wednesday.

 August Frank/Lewiston Tribune

International students from the University of Idaho caused a social media stir Wednesday in Lewiston when they were misidentified as migrants from the southern border.

The group of students arrived Wednesday afternoon at the Social Security Administration building in Lewiston to receive their tax ID numbers so they could get on-campus jobs, said Dean Kahler, UI’s vice provost of enrollment management.