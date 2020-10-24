On Thursday, October 22, 2020, at approx 1:00 p.m., the Blaine County Sheriff's Office received information about a possible missing hiker in the Prairie Creek Area, north of Ketchum, Idaho.
Deputies responded to the area and located a 2018 Subaru Crosstrek with the Utah Plate YOPABAG at the Prairie Creek trailhead that belongs to the missing person, Fern L. Baird, age 64 of Park City, Utah.
While investigating the circumstances it was determined that Baird had may have gone for a hike on Monday, October 19, 2020, at approx 1:00 PM and has not returned.
Approximately 20 Blaine County Sheriff Search and Rescue members (BCSAR) and BCSO deputies began a search of the area including Prairie Lake, Minor Lake, and Mill Lake.
An Idaho National Guard helicopter also assisted with the search. The search was suspended for the day at dark.
On Friday, October 23, 2020, at 8:00 a.m., the search resumed with approximately 40 members of the BCSO, BCSAR, and Idaho Mountain Search and Rescue from Boise, Idaho. Search teams consisted of SAR members on foot, motorcycles, three K9 search teams, the National Guard helicopter, and SAR volunteers on horseback.
At dark, the search was again suspended; Baird was not located.
On Saturday, October 24, 2020, the search resumed again at 8:00 a.m.
We are seeking public information assistance. If anyone was in the Prairie Creek area on or after October 19, has seen Baird, or has any information about her, please call Blaine County Emergency Communications at (208) 788-5555 and ask to speak with an on-duty deputy.
At this time we are not asking for volunteers to search the area. We have a highly trained SAR team conducting an organized search and have the appropriate resources on the scene.
Fern Baird is 5’5” and weighs 115 lbs. We do not have a description of her clothing. Baird is an experienced hiker but generally does not do technical hikes or mountaineering.