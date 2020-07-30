BOISE — The Idaho Department of Correction is seeking a walkaway from the South Boise Women’s Correctional Center.
Michelle Rene Descharme, IDOC #53694, was last seen at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday walking near Pleasant Valley Road and Amex Road south of Boise.
Descharme was last seen wearing grey sweatpants and a white sports bra with a dark t-shirt over her shoulder.
Descharme, 49, is white with brown hair, hazel eyes and an olive complexion. She is 4 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 250 pounds.
Descharme’s record includes convictions for possession of a controlled substance, grand theft and forgery in Minidoka, Twin Falls, Bannock, Bingham and Ada Counties.
Descharme was scheduled to be eligible for parole on June 1, 2025. Her sentence was scheduled to be discharged on May 31, 2031.
Anyone with information about Descharme’s whereabouts should contact their local law enforcement agency.