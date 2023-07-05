INL

The Idaho National Laboratory is one of the 17 national laboratories that are a part of the U.S. Department of Energy complex. It is home to more than 5,700 researchers and support staff. 

 Robert Zullo/States Newsroom

The Idaho National Laboratory will receive $4 million to advance commercial clean energy technology, U.S. Department of Energy officials announced in a press release Thursday.

Located in Idaho Falls, the Idaho National Laboratory is one of the 17 national laboratories that are a part of the U.S. Department of Energy complex. The laboratory focuses on nuclear research, renewable energy and security solutions.

