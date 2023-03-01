Jennifer Lynn of Inkom has written a song titled “You Are Not Alone” about the troubles she has been through and how she overcame those obstacles through her faith to inspire hope in those who have been through similar struggles.
In addition to the song, she and other members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints created a music video that explains her story. The video has now accumulated over 26,000 views on YouTube. In total, Lynn's YouTube channel has received about 40,000 views.
“I've never actually written a song before this, so I went to this conference for songwriters specific to the LDS genre and they had a songwriting class. There were connections to producers and videographers and anyone you can get in touch with to get stuff moving and I just kind of started from there and went through the outline of how to do that. Suddenly, I woke up at 2 o'clock in the morning, had this tune running through my head, and felt that I had something to start with,” said Lynn.
Lynn said she felt a strong impulse to pursue a career in music at this point in her life.
“I never really thought about working in the music industry as a profession. My degrees are a doctorate in health administration and a master's in business administration. I've done all kinds of other things, but now I'm a stay-at-home mom who homeschools my kids. There was kind of a sequence of events that happened and have kind of thrown me into this. I feel like it's a calling, so (we) are just kind of rolling with it. We feel like we have a message to give to others of hope,” Lynn said.
Lynn’s inspiration for her song came from her traumatic past and how she overcame that through her religion.
“When I was trying to figure out something to sing, I sat down and prayed about it and I just kept getting this overwhelming feeling to write about some of the events that I remembered as a child. There are lots of experiences to draw from, but I specifically chose some of my earliest memories of abuse during my childhood years.... As I started kind of writing through the lyrics, I just got a really strong feeling that this is what I felt I needed to be writing about,” Lynn said.
Lynn’s goal with her song is to give a message of hope to her listeners.
“There are several different messages in there, but the main message is that you can overcome adversity. You're not the victim of your own circumstance, and you can change that. People who have been abusers can come full circle as well,” Lynn said.
Lynn’s previous marriage caused her an immense amount of heartache, as her husband had severe illnesses that restricted her chances of having children. Her husband eventually passed away when she was 29 years old.
Later on in life, Lynn found her “sweetheart” whom she married in the temple. She then proceeded to have three children.
“To me, (healing from the past) was a huge sign of the Lord's love and that there was hope. The music video's end showed a full-circle situation where there's healing for everyone. There's healing for the person who's been abused, and there's healing for the person who has been the abuser. There are loved ones who are on the other side rooting for us, including our Heavenly Father in Christ,” Lynn said.
Lynn’s advice to people who have experienced similar troubles in life is prayer and reaching out to loved ones for help.
“Reach out to the people that you think would help and listen. I know for me there are many times when I just felt completely alone and I didn't wanna reach out to anyone, but it was as soon as I started talking to people that the floodgates just opened. Take little steps at a time. If at that moment all you can do is breathe, or all you can do is stand up and get dressed, then that’s what you do. You go to the next step, but as long as there's a little bit more progression then you’re able to make headway. The biggest one for me has always been prayer, religion and that relationship with our heavenly father and our savior,” Lynn said.
In addition to sharing her song, Lynn and her colleagues have other plans to help the community.
“We're going to start blogging about family homeschooling, as well as psychological, emotional and spiritual health. We want to provide some resources or self-help groups online. That's really where we feel like there's a need and that we'd really like to help with that,” Lynn said.
Lynn has plans to travel to perform her song at Keynote Concerts, and Brigham Young University-Idaho put her song on its radio station.
