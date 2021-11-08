INKOM — A subcommittee focused on planning alternative transportation pathways for this small but rapidly growing Bannock County community will host a meeting from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday to discuss options for future sidewalks and bike paths.
At the meeting of the Trails and Pathways Subcommittee of the Inkom Revitalization Commission, scheduled to take place at City Hall, 365 N. Rapid Creek Road, officials and the public will evaluate six proposed sections of sidewalk and adjacent bike paths. Residents will have the opportunity to weigh in on those options, and any other thoughts about the direction the city should take with its sidewalks and bike paths.
The meeting will help guide development of a subsection pertaining to sidewalks and bike trails within a future alternative transportation master plan for the entire Inkom area of impact.
"From this community involvement meeting they'll establish a written plan. In preparation for that document they want to get some public feedback," Inkom Mayor Max Shaffer said. "Our biking community is getting to be quite a big thing through our area."
The Inkom Revitalization Commission is a nonprofit organization of residents who volunteer to enhance the quality of life throughout the Inkom area. Lindi Howell, director of the commission, said land in the city's area of impact is developing rapidly, making it important to plan ahead.
"A lot of our mission is to try to create a future comprehensive plan to try to get things in place before it's too late," Howell said.
Howell said the six options are all geared toward improving public safety and beautification, while establishing connectivity to the downtown area. Focusing on connectivity should also help the city obtain grants, she said.
The group has ranked its six projects by priority. They've already secured a $500,000 federal grant toward their top priority, which entails building a sidewalk and adjacent bike lanes from Inkom Elementary School to Main Street, next to Skyline Park.
The second priority would involve connecting the existing section of sidewalk along Rapid Creek Road to the elementary school. The third priority is to finish the first half of a highway project adding sidewalks and bike lanes along Main Street to The Place, 360 Highway 30. The fourth priority calls for adding new sidewalk and bike paths from the Elementary School along Lincoln Avenue to Stuart Park. The fifth priority calls for adding sidewalk and bike lanes all along Main Street. The sixth priority involves building some type of pathway to accommodate increasing bike and pedestrian use throughout the Inkom Loop, which includes Highway 30 and Rapid Creek Road.