INKOM — The Inkom Revitalization Commission is presenting the second annual MountainFest, Harvest & Music Festival on Saturday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., according to MountainFest director Nickie Murdock.
The event aims to raise funds for improvements in the community.
The Inkom Revitalization Commission is a nonprofit that aims to develop and implement a comprehensive plan to improve the livability and quality of life in Inkom and the surrounding area, according to Lindi Howell, executive director of the board.
It aims to do that by expanding and attracting beautification efforts and promoting safe transportation, employment, commerce and social activities, she said.
MountainFest, which raised about $7,000 last year, is one of several events put on by the Revitalization Commission.
Last year MountainFest drew about 600 people to the Pebble Creek Ski Area in Inkom.
Because of concerns with COVID-19, the venue this year will be at Stuart Park in Inkom, which is a very large park, Howell said.
“The park is a good venue because it’s a really big open space,” she said.
And organizers aim to keep people spread out and provide appropriate social distancing.
They also encourage all those who attend to follow Southeastern Idaho Public Health Department guidelines, use masks and wash their hands often.
Last year’s event featured Idaho music legend Muzzie Braun. This year the commission plans to feature music by Hearts of Steele, which is a country rock band from Utah.
The band will be playing the whole four hours of the event from 3 to 7 p.m.
Overall, organizers hope to repeat last year's success.
“For our first year, it was a phenomenal turnout and people really loved it,” Howell said.
So they will be pleased if they could get as many people at the event as they did last year, she said.
Meanwhile, Howell said they also dropped the entry prices this year due to the change in venue and current situation.
This year tickets are $10 per person in advance and $15 per person the day of the event. Families are $30, and kids under age 12 enter free.
People can buy tickets in advance through the Inkom Revitalization Commission’s Facebook page.
They can also buy them at Barrie’s Ski & Sports in Pocatello, Bisharat’s Market in Inkom or at The Place, which is a coffee shop in Inkom.
The raffle prizes include a season pass donated by Pebble Creek Ski Area, a rifle donated by Old Town Gunslingers, a three-night vacation stay donated by Teresa and Dean Hazen, and other prizes.
Raffle tickets cost $5 each and can be purchased at the event.
And Howell said there will be entertainment for all ages. There will be a kids adventure area with a bounce house, a barrel train, coloring contest and other activities.
“We just really want to encourage people to come out and enjoy the beautiful fall weather, celebrate harvest time and experience the charm of our little town,” she said.
Howell said that the funds raised are beneficial to the community.
Last year, they were able to buy Christmas decorations for downtown, offer a Christmas tree lighting festival, put on the Inkom Fourth of July celebration, apply for a transportation alternatives grant, begin initial planning for a comprehensive parks plan, provide park improvements and expand team sports, she said.
They were actually awarded the $500,000 transportation grant, which will move forward the first phase of the Inkom downtown sidewalk project. It will focus on safe ways to schools, on pedestrian and bicycle routes, and beautification.
"Funds raised this year will continue to support these ongoing projects," Howell said.
Meanwhile, Idaho Central Credit Union is the premier sponsor this year and donated money to the event, Howell said.
“They’re amazing,” she said. “They gave us enough for the band and more, and we are very grateful for their contribution.”
The celebration will also include free hot cocoa, cookies and fresh-pressed apple cider from Inkom residents Paul and Luana Lish.
There will also be food trucks, a beer garden, a local harvest market and handcrafted items.
Online tickets can be found here: eventbrite.com/e/119758987355.