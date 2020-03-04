POCATELLO — A local grandmother vying to become the next cover girl for the world’s No. 1 tattoo lifestyle magazine, Inked, has sure come a long way since her first tattoo.
Kasey Colvin is a 43-year-old mother of five with three grandchildren who has lived her entire life in the Gate City. She’s currently in first place in her voting category to appear on the cover of Inked magazine and take home the grand prize of $25,000.
So far, she’s outlasted at least 25 other competitors to make it to the third round of five and expects to definitely make the cut when the number of contestants is narrowed to 10 at 9 p.m. Thursday, March 5.
“You know what, this feels amazing,” Colvin said about the competition. “I have definitely made it further than I imagined. I didn’t even think I would make it to the voting rounds, like they were going to throw my application out from the very get go.”
But Colvin is in an excellent position to make the next cut in a competition that she describes as “one of the most fun and exciting experiences I’ve been involved with.”
Her success in the contest is a nice reward for a life that’s had its ups and downs.
A recovering drug addict, Colvin says she has been clean and sober for the last eight years of her life. She said her sobriety has already paid dividends in terms of the amount of quality time she is able to spend with her children and grandchildren.
“I haven’t always been in this great of a position,” Colvin said. “I was an addict, but I’m clean now and am finally moving on with my life and making the right decisions.”
Colvin says she has spent more than 100 hours in the studio getting tattooed, with most of that work being done at Ty’s Tattoos at 403 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello.
Her first tattoos, however, were not professionally done, Colvin said.
Her first bit of ink came at the age of 15 under more than questionable circumstances.
“It was not the best experience,” Colvin said. “I was with a bunch of friends partying and just on a whim decided to get this little clown lady tattooed to my shoulder with a homemade tattoo gun. It was the ugliest tattoo I had ever seen.”
While almost every tattoo is permanent, Colvin didn’t stick with the design of her first ink and ultimately covered the piece up, turning it into a girl with a skull face — one she says is much better on the eyes than the clown lady. She also put a dragon on her calf soon after the clown lady but has yet to cover it up.
After those first tattoos nearly three decades ago, Colvin said she really didn’t get back behind the gun consistently until about five years ago. Since then, she has what tattoo artists would call “both sleeves” and pieces on her legs, back, torso and hands.
“I took a little pause from that first one and about five years ago really started getting more and more work done,” Colvin said. “Now I am in there like every other week.”
Colvin says she has a “gripload of tats,” but by now she’s lost count of exactly how many.
Her current project involves a set of several roses that when finished will stretch diagonally across her entire back.
“My favorite piece, though, is the roses and the old school handgun on my right thigh, but I also really love my lady bug on my right bicep,” Colvin said. “I try to mix it up. I like the black and white, but I also really like the color right up against those pieces. The placement right next to each other makes both styles really pop.”
Not only an ultimate form of expression, Colvin says there’s something to be said about how relaxing it can be feeling a tattoo gun’s needle penetrating your skin about 3,000 times per minute. Somewhat euphoric and certainly addicting, Colvin says getting tattooed is even better when you have close relationships to the artists at the shop.
“Sometimes it’s just a great stress relief,” Colvin said. “I love the ink, but I actually love what it feels like, and the people in the shop, too.”
Leland Ames isn’t just the artist at Ty’s Tattoos who’s behind most of Colvin’s pieces, he and the other tattooers in the shop are some of her close friends, she said.
“Everybody in that shop are the most kind-hearted people ever,” Colvin said. “To be able to represent them in some capacity at the national level is just awesome.”
As a grandmother in her 40s, Colvin suspects she’s the oldest participant in the Inked magazine competition, and with her age also comes certain wisdom in the form of moral responsibilities, she said. While she’s definitely focused on taking home the prize, Colvin said she won’t resort to displaying too much of her body in the process.
“There are too many of them that are getting naked, and I just think it’s overrated,” Colvin said about her fellow contestants in the Inked competition. “Half of the people that are showing their (backsides) only have like three tattoos. I think this competition should be all about the ink. Plus, I am a grandma, like I am legitimately the oldest person in this competition. I don’t need my kids, grandkids and parents seeing my naked body posted everywhere. But if I win, I am totally comfortable showing more skin when it means working with a professional photographer.”
To vote for Colvin, those interested can visit cover.inkedmag.com/vote/free/2020/kasey-3 and log in to their respective Facebook accounts to verify their votes. People are allowed to vote for the candidate of their choosing once per day.
“People will get a ton of voters at the beginning but then those will start falling off,” Colvin said. “I have a few steady voters, but it would be awesome to get a few more.”
Not much can top showing the artwork you carry around with you everyday on the cover of a magazine, but Colvin said $25,000 could also put her in position to acquire reliable transportation to shuttle her family around and to spoil her grandchildren some more.
Colvin said she doesn’t plan to hover around the bottom of the chopping block and hopes to stay in first place throughout the entire competition. In a few weeks the top candidates from several groups will face each other in three final elimination rounds to see who will claim the title of Inked cover girl.
“(Stuff) is about to get real,” Colvin said. “I know I can make it into the next round, but I want to win this whole thing.”