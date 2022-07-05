This year’s Independence Day brought fireworks, sun and fun to the Pocatello area, but it didn’t leave without incident as police responded to several crashes and emergencies over the holiday weekend.
On Friday night during a saddle bronc event at the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds, a Blackfoot cowboy suffered injuries after he landed awkwardly when he was thrown from a horse in the Ranch Rodeo event.
The cowboy, Cole Lewis, said he suffered a broken neck and an injury to the T6 thoracic vertebrae in his back. Lewis has since been released from the hospital and is recovering.
At about the same time Friday evening in Caribou County, a 75-year-old man from Bancroft was found seriously injured after a midday ATV incident in the Mill Creek area. The man was airlifted for treatment and his injuries were not life threatening, according to Caribou County officials.
While these two incidents ended favorably for those involved, a single vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 20 early Friday morning left an 88-year-old Nampa man dead. The man’s vehicle drove off the right shoulder, over-corrected, then went off the left shoulder and overturned north of Henry’s Lake in Fremont County, police said.
The man was not wearing a seatbelt, according to police, and died at the scene of the crash. Idaho State Police are investigating the wreck.
A separate crash on Friday night just after 9 p.m. on Highway 36 in the Mink Creek area northeast of Preston left three people injured. The crash involved a Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV and Dodge Dart sedan colliding head-on.
The 80-year-old male driver and his 78-year-old female passenger in the Grand Cherokee and the 29-year-old female driving the Dart survived the collision. All three were taken by ambulance to local hospitals, police said.
The names of the accident victims haven’t been released but Idaho State Police said the man and woman in the Grand Cherokee are from Afton, Wyoming, and the woman in the Dart is from Medford, Oregon.
The following day on Saturday evening, a teenage girl was accidentally shot near Palisades Reservoir.
The girl was wounded in the torso but is expected to survive, according to the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. Further details on the shooting have not been provided but the sheriff’s office called the incident an accident.
Also on Saturday evening in Bonneville County, a home in the 6000 block of E. Panorama Drive was struck by lightning and caught fire.
None of the occupants were home when the fire started. All pets, with the exception of two cats, fled from the home without injury before emergency personnel arrived. The two cats were later found by firefighters safe inside the garage after the fire was extinguished.
One firefighter was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, where he was later treated and released.
A fire investigator from Idaho Falls Fire Department’s Fire Prevention Division responded and determined that the cause of the fire was lightning. Damages were estimated at approximately $600,000 for the structure and $200,000 for the contents inside the home.
Two other incidents happened on Monday, one involving a 4-year-old boy who was reported missing in Pocatello. Pocatello police searched for the non-verbal boy for about a half hour until an officer found the child asleep in a vehicle parked at a nearby home.
The boy had apparently entered the unlocked vehicle after straying from his residence. Neither the name of the boy nor the name of the officer who found him has been released by police.
Police said the incident shows the importance of locking your vehicle to not only prevent theft, but to keep an unknowing child from entering.
Earlier that morning on Monday, a 38-year-old woman and a child from Louisiana were killed in a vehicle versus bicycle crash just north of Jackpot, Nevada.
The woman and child, along with a 41-year-old man and another child, were traveling on a tandem bicycle with a small trailer along U.S. Highway 93 when their rig was struck by an Infiniti M56 sedan.
A 39-year-old man from Twin Falls was driving the sedan that struck the bicycle, police said. The woman and child died at the scene of the crash.
The driver of the Infiniti was not wearing a seatbelt. The occupants on the tandem bicycle and in the trailer were wearing helmets. The roadway was blocked for approximately 5.5 hours.
Idaho State Police were assisted by the Elko County Sheriff’s Office, Jackpot Fire Department, Jackpot Ambulance, Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, Salmon Rural Fire, Magic Valley Paramedics, Bureau of Land Management Law Enforcement, US Forest Service, and Idaho Transportation Department.
This crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police.