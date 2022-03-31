The Pocatello Idaho North Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on Wednesday evening honored 23 teachers and coaches who have had a positive impact on young church members graduating this year.
The church members, who are among Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25's 2022 graduating class, each chose one teacher from their entire grade-school career to nominate as an educator who influenced them.
The result was a mix of teachers and coaches of different disciplines from all levels of K-12 education across the Pocatello-Chubbuck school district.
Dane Beorchia, Jason Hebdon, Pamela Fleischmann, Marcy Jordan, Staci Orr, Jessica Gallup, Amy Slack, Carly Flandro, Tracy Tyler, Geoffrey Williams, Kristopher Boatman, Ryan Fleischmann, Elissa Jones, Jennifer Haskett, Colin Brien, Kristina Pasquella, Kyle Jenks, Roger Hernandez, Mindy Steinlicht, Chase Collins, Aaron Hall, Elaine Whitehead and Amanda Daniels were all recognized as influential teachers and coaches on Wednesday evening.
Each of the honorees was given a plaque to celebrate their influence.
Joel Benson, who emceed the event at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Chubbuck on Wednesday, said the tradition has become an important opportunity for church youth to recognize their educators' work.
"There were kids who would mention, from time to time, what educators or a certain teacher had done for them in their lives, so the idea was realized that if they're going to say it, why don't we make it into an opportunity for them to truly nominate an educator who made a difference?" Benson said. "It's just a special feeling to be able to recognize these teachers."
Dane Beorchia, a Highland High School teacher for 11 years, said when he found out a student had nominated him, he felt grateful and validated.
"Stuff like this when you get to the end of the year and you're tired and it's exhausting, especially after COVID, this stuff, it's just validating It makes you feel good," Beorchia said. "We get caught up in grades and test and curriculum, but this serves as a reminder of what's really important."
This is the 10th year the North Stake has encouraged its graduating seniors to choose the educator who made the most lasting impact on them. Benson said he foresees the tradition continuing for decades to come.