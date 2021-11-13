POCATELLO — An influential former first lady of Idaho State University, Connie Bowen, has died.
Connie and her husband, Richard Bowen, who served several years as ISU president, were living in Boise.
According to a Facebook post by her daughter, Elizabeth, Connie Bowen loved to dance and studied ballet in New York. Elizabeth Bowen wrote that her mother had an opportunity to dance professionally but opted to go to college.
"Mom like Dad believed in education," Elizabeth Bowen wrote.
Kent Tingey, former ISU vice president for advancement, was hired by Richard Bowen and grew to love and respect Connie Bowen.
Tingey said Connie Bowen was exceptionally gifted in building relationships that benefited the university.
"She had an unbelievable ability to host and to put on events for opinion leaders and men and women who could really have an influence for good at ISU, and she was unsurpassed at putting on those events for people who were important to ISU," Tingey said. "In supporting President Bowen's responsibilities as the CEO of the university, she took her role and the abilities she had and the talents she had very seriously in helping him to totally fulfill his responsibilities."
Tingey said Connie Bowen had a central role in helping to bring the Stephens Performing Arts Center to fruition.
He said she worked hard at building relationships with donors and made the facility something the campus and broader community could be proud of.
"We struggled for years to make that Stephens Performing Arts Center a reality, which is one of the finest performing arts centers in the country, and she had a huge role in the fundraising, the design and the execution of getting that built," Tingey said.