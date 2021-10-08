RIGBY — The victim in a child injury case has reportedly died, according to a GoFundMe page set up for the family.
Ashtonn Butikofer, who was 3 months old, died Thursday, a day after his father, Dillon Butikofer, 20, was charged with two counts of felony injury to a child.
”His presence and baby giggles will forever leave a hole in the hearts of everyone who got to meet this cute little guy,” a friend of the family wrote on the page. “Our hearts go out to the family. This money will never be able to bring him back, but will hopefully help alleviate some of the financial burden.”
Ashtonn Butikofer was airlifted to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City on Monday. Doctor’s concluded the child’s injuries were not likely to have been an accident, according to the probable cause affidavit.
The affidavit states Dillon Butikofer confessed to shaking the baby multiple times. He also admitted to having squeezed the child in the past. He reportedly called the victim’s mother and said the baby was unresponsive. She reportedly contacted 911.
Doctors examining the child confirmed with police that Dillon Butikofer’s description was consistent with the baby’s injuries. Those injuries included bleeding on the baby’s brain, and internal injuries that had appeared to have partially healed, including a broken clavicle.
Dillon Butikofer told police the baby was choking around 2 p.m. and went cold and limp before spitting up. He said that later he was holding the baby in a chair when the infant kicked itself off of his lap. He said he momentarily caught the child before dropping him on the carpeted floor.
The officer who spoke to Dillon Butikofer told him dropping the baby would not have cause the injuries. Butikofer told the police he had shaken the child while attempting to change his diaper.
When police asked about the older injuries, Butikofer reportedly said that he had squeezed the baby hard a few weeks prior while lifting him from his car seat.
The officer arrested Butikofer, who was charged Wednesday with two counts of felony injury to a child, punishable with up to 10 years in prison.
No new charges had been filed as of Friday. The Jefferson County Prosecutor’s Office and the Rigby Police Department did not respond to requests for comment.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Oct. 14 in Jefferson County Court.