IDAHO FALLS — The skies were dark and angry, unloading a downpour on the field at Hillcrest High School on Saturday afternoon. The conditions were treacherous, and even more miserable for the girls who stayed in shorts and their jerseys.
Preston's girls soccer team, though, had prepared for that. The Indians checked the weather about a week ago, understanding they probably weren't getting ideal conditions should they make the 4A state title game. When they did, head coach Brandon Lyon told his team to embrace the cold, to be comfortable in the uncomfortable.
The Indians did just that to earn a 4A state title with a 1-0 win over Twin Falls on Saturday.
“These girls have been playing together for years. They’ve been dreaming of these for years. They’ve grown up in my house. My wife coached them for years. It’s just extra special,” Lyon said. “It’s been building for a long time … They never lost perspective.”
As cold rain showered down, turning the field into a skating rink and turning their extremities into ice when they kicked and headed the ball, the Indians never backed down.
Then, about 13 minutes into the game, their reward came.
The Indians ran up the left sideline and put on an immaculate passing display, peppering the ball twice before it got to Andie Bell. The junior defenseman lofted the ball into the box towards senior forward Quincy Hyde.
Hyde stayed back on the ball and got lucky when it skidded under the foot of a Twin Falls defender. Hyde settled it, touched it forward once then shot a near-horizontal attempt just past the outstretched arms of the Twin Falls goalie.
Right pocket. Goal.
“It was about as pretty a goal (as there could be),” Lyon said.
Added Hyde: “To have that go in, it was something just amazing. And, yesterday, I missed my PK so that was, I don’t how to explain it, but it was really hard for me.”
Despite’s Hyde’s miss on Friday, the Indians -- the 4A District 5 champs -- still advanced to the state title game with a 6-4 advantage in penalty kicks over Columbia, deciding a game that ended in a 2-2 tie. Before that, Preston earned a spot in the semis with a 2-1 victory over Canyon Ridge. But neither of those teams had the talent of Twin Falls.
In fact, Hyde’s score was only the third goal the Bruins had allowed since their district tournament began — but it was enough for Preston. The Indians held their 1-0 lead for the next 67 minutes to win their first 4A girls soccer state title since 2015, which, oddly enough, also came with a 1-0 win over Twin Falls in the final.
“That year broke ground for future years. That year gave all of these young girls the hope that this was a possibility,” Lyon said of the 2015 team he coached to a state championship.
A lot of girls who celebrated Saturday watched in 2015 and dreamed. Lyon’s daughter, Abigail, was a manager for that squad. She and many of the other girls grew up playing on club teams together. Hyde was one of those. So was goalkeeper Sydnee Marlow, who watched the 2015 championship game live on a computer at her house.
“We’ve been through so many ups and downs from us playing since we were 5 or 6 years old,” Marlow said. “This is the biggest reward we can have.”
Twin Falls looked like it lost a step after Preston’s goal, the combination of a deficit and the bruising cold doing a number on the Bruins.
“Watching them, they didn’t know how to play in the weather as much as we did,” Hyde said. “Our season ended last year in a game with worse weather than today … We trained for it.”
Regardless, Twin Falls had opportunities for an equalizer. There were fast breaks that made it to the penalty box before breaking down. There were times when Marlow dove and left the net vacant. There were perfectly-placed corner kicks that caused a skipped heartbeat for the Preston side.
Preston was just always poised to respond.
Sometimes the Indians' powerful defender, Emily Miller, would chase down a Twin Falls forward and knock the ball away before a shot could be fired. Other times, the Indians' defensive set pieces would anticipate trouble before it arose. And, as was the case all day, sometimes Marlow would use her uncanny athleticism to preserve the shutout.
After the game, Marlow found Lyon and gave him a hug a long time in the making, tears rolling down her face as she embraced her coach. Four years ago, Lyon told Marlow she was going to be Preston's goalie. She resisted. He insisted.
“He didn’t really give me a choice and I’m so grateful he did that in the end,” Marlow said. “Now, it’s so rewarding. I wouldn’t trade it for the world.”
Lyon had a plan for her, for his group of talented freshmen who came into the program in 2017. On Saturday, it culminated with a trophy.