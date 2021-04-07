POCATELLO — Steve Decker works with a population of people who hear constant reminders about what they can't do and the things they can't afford, and his greatest joy is flipping that script.
Decker, the new executive director at Life, A center for Independent Living, presents options to people with disabilities — convincing them they can live on their own, hold a job and afford social activities such as a night out at the movies.
Decker, an Idaho Falls native who had been working for a Nevada nonprofit devoted to strengthening families, started with the Pocatello-based organization on Monday.
"Their whole mission aligns with my personal mission, which is get people more independent," Decker said. "Let them live lives of their own choosing."
The organization's clients have permanent disabilities, and most live on Social Security Disability income, which is about $715 per month. Little of their income can be spent on anything other than food, housing and utilities. They have less than $100 allocated for "extravagances" such as shoes, toothpaste or a cell phone, let alone for a night out or a vacation. The staff at Life helps people with disabilities maintain their independence and find employment, providing them with a bit of expendable income.
"We provide advocacy for individuals to get out of institutions and back into their own homes or an apartment," Decker said.
For example, Life might send an independent living case manager to assess the needs of a patient who suffered a traumatic brain injury and figure out how to address housing needs and enable them to return home. They also offer personal care aids to assist clients in their homes, helping them with tasks such as bathing.
Life works with several community partners, such as Idaho State University and local housing and social services. The organization is a referral source for hospitals and rehabilitative homes.
Life has 130 workers at branches in Idaho Falls, Blackfoot, Pocatello and Burley. Decker will oversee services to about 150 clients in 17 Idaho counties.
Decker believes Life has sufficient funding and demand to more than double the number of clients receiving in-home support, but finding workers to serve them has posed a challenge.
"We have to turn away (potential clients) on a daily basis because we don't have the warm bodies to send and help them," Decker said. "If I had 100 applicants (for staff positions) today I could probably hire 100 applicants today."
He plans to raise awareness about the career opportunities with Life, where he believes workers take joy in pursuing a higher calling and doing something meaningful.
Decker is a 1991 graduate of Skyline High School in Idaho Falls. He initially planned on making a career in information technology but decided to pursue a job in sales after deciding he didn't enjoy computer work. He discovered his true passion is for selling would-be employers on hiring people struggling to find a job.
Decker worked for 12 years for a Los Angeles service provider that bills Medicaid to provide support to people. He then spent a year in Alaska working for an early childhood intervention entity before joining the Family Support Council in Nevada.
He explained the council was a one-stop shop to help families experiencing challenges, offering services pertaining to developmental disabilities, child abuse, mental health needs, domestic violence and other areas.
Decker said he's thrilled to be back in Eastern Idaho, and his initial focus will be on modernizing Life's record keeping and office technology. For example, he plans to implement electronic records and to ensure employees have remote access to the internet so they can log what they're doing to help clients from anywhere.