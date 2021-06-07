POCATELLO — Most July 4 events were canceled last year amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, but they’re making a comeback in 2021 as restrictions ease. And many people are more excited than ever to get out and celebrate their freedom this year.
There are several fun activities planned in the Pocatello area, including a parade, beach party, car show, concerts and, of course, fireworks.
Pocatello’s annual Independence Day Parade is set to take place in Historic Downtown Pocatello on July 3.
“We’re very excited to be able to bring the Independence Day Parade back to our community,” said Stephanie Palagi, president and CEO of Historic Downtown Pocatello, which is partnering with Idaho Central Credit Union and Portneuf Medical Center to hold the event.
The parade, themed “Stars & Stripes Forever,” will begin at 9:30 a.m. on South First Street, traveling from East Center Street to Main Street, past the Downtown Pavilion.
Those who would like to register a parade float can do so at www.historicdowntownpocatello.com.
“We encourage everyone to get their float registration in now and plan on coming to enjoy a beautiful day downtown as we celebrate the ability to host a live parade and our country,” Palagi said.
The Bannock County Independence Celebration will also take place on July 3 at the Bannock County Event Center and Portneuf Wellness Complex. It will feature a variety of free activities.
The festivities will kick off with a beach party at the Bannock Reservoir from noon to 3 p.m. Bannock County officials say KORR 104’s Kelly Martinez will serve as the DJ.
A car show, sponsored by Cole Chevrolet-Nissan-Kia, will follow from 3 to 5 p.m. at the event center’s soccer fields.
At 6 p.m., Tracy Lawrence will perform a concert at the amphitheater. Tickets for that event can be purchased at countryconcertseries.com.
The day’s festivities will culminate in a fireworks display, sponsored by PMC and ICCU, at 10 p.m. at the soccer fields near Olympus. There will also be a variety of vendors at that location from noon to 10:30 p.m.
On July 4, the Pocatello Municipal Band will give a free concert at the Guy Gates Memorial Band Shell in Ross Park at 7 p.m. Kerrie Tolman will serve as the conductor.
The concert is sponsored by the Pocatello Department of Parks and Recreation.
Organizers say those who attend can bring picnic baskets, blankets, lawn chairs and bench cushions.