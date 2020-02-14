East Idaho is forecast to receive another blast of winter Saturday night through Sunday night.
The incoming winter storm has already triggered a special weather alert from the National Weather Service calling for significant snowfall in East Idaho's highlands.
Many of East Idaho's higher elevation areas, including Island Park, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, Victor, Swan Valley, Palisades, Bone, Soda Springs, Thatcher, Emigration Summit and Montpelier, could receive 8 to 12 inches of snow from the Saturday night through Sunday night storm.
Other higher elevation areas, including St. Anthony, Inkom, Lava Hot Springs, Arimo, McCammon, Downey, Swanlake and Arbon, could receive 3 to 6 inches of snow from the storm.
The rest of East Idaho could get anywhere from a half-inch to 4 inches of snow Saturday night through Sunday night. This includes the Pocatello, Chubbuck, American Falls, Aberdeen, Rockland, Preston, Malad, Fort Hall, Blackfoot, Firth, Shelley, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Mud Lake, Atomic City, Idaho National Laboratory, Arco, Craters of the Moon, Dubois, Spencer, Rigby and Rexburg areas.
The weather service said the storm could create hazardous driving conditions in East Idaho this weekend, especially in the higher elevations.
High winds are also expected region-wide this weekend, creating blowing and drifting snow that could make driving even more dangerous.
The weather service said depending on the timing of the storm it is possible that the snow could start falling on some areas of East Idaho on Saturday afternoon.
It's also possible that rain will be mixed in with the snow during the storm, especially in East Idaho's lower elevations.
The storm is expected to hit the central Idaho mountains as well including Stanley, Sun Valley and Ketchum. Up to a foot of snow could fall on those areas.
The storm has triggered winter weather advisories in North Idaho as well as in Montana and Wyoming and winter storm watches have been declared in Washington state and Oregon. In addition the storm has put the entire state of Utah on a hazardous weather alert.
Stay with idahostatejournal.com for the latest forecast information as the storm approaches.