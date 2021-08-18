An incoming Boise State University freshman and her mother were killed when their van collided with a semitruck late last week.
Rebecca Haslemann, 50, and Emma Nutter, 18, both of Santa Clara, California, were driving to Boise when a southbound International semitruck pulling a loaded cargo trailer crossed into the northbound lane and collided with the Honda Odyssey van being driven by Haslemann. The accident occurred around 11:45 a.m. Friday on Highway 95 near Rome, Oregon. Rome is about 115 miles southwest of Boise.
The semitruck was driven by Eric Murwanashyaka, 22, of Abilene, Texas, according to Oregon State Police. He was injured and transported to an Idaho hospital. Haslemann and Nutter both died at the scene.
A GoFundMe fundraiser was created in Haslemann’s and Nutter’s honor had raised more than $68,000 as of Wednesday morning. Fundraiser organizers say Haslemann and Nutter were driving to Boise to move Nutter into her dormitory.
Boise State is saddened by the tragic loss of first year student Emma Nutter, and her mother Rebecca Haselmann, who died in a vehicle collision while traveling to Boise for school. We are grateful to the first responders in Malheur County, Oregon, who responded to the accident. pic.twitter.com/3fgJZMyin4— Boise State University (@BoiseState) August 16, 2021