Karole Honas, Channel 8 news anchor of 30 years that everyone knows and loves, retired in 2020 and has since spent her days participating in multiple local boards and committees. Apart from her time contributing to the community, Honas spends her time babysitting her grandchildren — and, when it’s warm enough, camping and four-wheeling.

Honas is involved in many local organizations, including the Idaho Falls City Club, The Bingham Group, the Eastern Idaho Agricultural Hall of Fame, and “the one that has just captured (her) heart and soul,” Champs Heart.

