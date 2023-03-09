Karole Honas, Channel 8 news anchor of 30 years that everyone knows and loves, retired in 2020 and has since spent her days participating in multiple local boards and committees. Apart from her time contributing to the community, Honas spends her time babysitting her grandchildren — and, when it’s warm enough, camping and four-wheeling.
Honas is involved in many local organizations, including the Idaho Falls City Club, The Bingham Group, the Eastern Idaho Agricultural Hall of Fame, and “the one that has just captured (her) heart and soul,” Champs Heart.
“To me, retirement is not lazy, it's not just laying around like I thought it would be,” Honas said. “Maybe I'll rethink it as the terms come to an end, like how many (boards) I want to be on, but I love them all.”
Champs Heart offers children with disabilities and their families an opportunity to bond with a horse and promote healing.
“There's just something about being on a horse,” Honas said. “I have been with horses all my life and I get it in my heart but I can't explain it. I go twice a week and it’s just working magic.”
Honas began her career at Channel 8 when she was asked by news anchor Jay Hildebrand to cover the previous female anchor who had to be out for several months on maternity leave. Though she was nervous, she agreed to an eight-week contract. When she thought her time at Channel 8 was over, she was caught by surprise when she was called back in to discuss a full-time position.
Honas and Hildebrand continued to be anchors together until she retired, and she claims that two anchors being partners as long as they did was highly unusual. She also spoke about how their relationship was born from two opposites of the political spectrum, though their chemistry worked well enough that it didn’t affect their partnership, it just gave them a reason to tease each other.
“We had a great run and it was just a blessing. It’s very unusual for two anchors to be in the market that long together as partners. I think there was a certain magic in our relationship,” Honas said.
Honas reflected on some of her favorite moments in her career as when she was able to serve the community and help people on an individual level.
“One time (reporting) that sticks out in my head was a little talent show where a little boy sat down to the piano and started playing the greatest song in the world and then he forgot (how to play the song), and he just went blank,” Honas said. “I'm standing there and he doesn't know what to do, so I said, ‘Just start over again, muscle memory, it'll probably come back.’ Well, it never did. He started over three times. So I went and sat by him on the bench with my microphone, and I said, ‘Well, here's the good news: Even if you didn't play the whole song, you played my favorite part three times. So I want to thank you for that.’”
Honas has received an immense number of awards and she is incredibly thankful for the community’s recognition of her efforts.
“I never put a lot of emphasis on (achievements and awards),” she said. “I guess I'm a little bit like my dad. He would get honored for things and he'd just say that it’s another dust collector, but I accept it with grace and humility.”
Honas, along with several other women, will be honored in the Women of Influence awards next week through the Alturas Institute.
Honas received the 2015 Silver Circle Award, honoring her for making it 25 years at Channel 8.
“We were a training market, so everybody that came in to work was 21 and right out of school,” Honas said. “I liked to teach them, and I think that was one of the reasons I got that silver award is because people that left here went on to their station and many years later they were going, ‘you know who really helped me get the basic structure of how to be a good journalist was Karole.’ They nominated me and I had never thought of myself as a teacher, but that's what they were rewarding me for: all the years I stayed in a training market and continued to teach the new ones.”
She also received the University of Idaho Silver and Gold award in 2017, honoring her for her involvement with the school.
“I was very honored to be that alumni recognized that year,” Honas said.
Additionally, Honas received the Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce award for outstanding service to the community, as well as the Business Review Icon in 2021. She also touched on her experience being named the grand marshal at the Eastern Idaho State Fair in 2022.
“It has been really fun to be recognized at the fair,” she said. “I've practically lived there my whole life at the fair during the week because of the news booth. We had to be there, and I just lived down the road from it, so they'd always make me go.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.